2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Puts on Tights to Reveal Front End Shape

28 Dec 2017, 13:28 UTC ·
by
You know how wearing tights can sometimes be just as revealing as not wearing anything at all? Well, it appears the same goes for cars as the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback demonstrates in this video.
A-Class hatchback used to be a bit of a pleonasm since the closest thing to a sedan was called the CLA-Class. With this generation, though, Mercedes-Benz's smallest model is getting a proper sedan version as well - destined for the U.S. market, among others - so that's no longer the case.

We've been monitoring the progress on the new A-Class closely and, so far, we haven't been disappointed. After the current generation launching the German brand into a new era of exciting models, the next ones appears to take things to the next level for the compact hatchback and make it a true premium product.

To be fair, that isn't very much due to the car's exterior design, but its interior. Despite still waiting for the official launch, Mercedes did show most of the new model's cabin - well, particularly the dashboard - during a technology event, and it's just fabulous. Of course, we're talking about the top-of-the-line models here that will cost more than the base C-Class, but still, it looks like the A-Class will bring an unprecedented level of luxury into the segment.

Mercedes also announced the A-Class would mark the launch of the new MBUX infotainment system, replacing the old COMAND which had no business carrying on in today's digital age. That digital representation of an analog radio worked well, but felt like an antiqued piece of technology in contrast to the rest of the vehicle.

The A-Class gets a clean slate, which means it will all seem much more coherent - design, technology, interface. As we've said before, the exterior too appears to borrow some cues from the EQA Concept, the upcoming compact electric hatchback from Mercedes-Benz that is set to compete with the Model 3, despite having a different body style.

This non-electron-powered version will use a wide range or gasoline and diesel engines instead, starting with a 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbo developed with the French partners Renault and topping off with the 2.0-liter twin-turbo in the AMG A45 model that's expected to break power output records once again.

Considering Mercedes has been fiddling around with the 2018 A-Class for long enough, we think we only have until March to wait for its reveal, which should happen at the Geneva Motor Show. Fingers crossed because the new hatchback promises to be a very sexy model.

2018 mercedes-benz a-class A-Class mercedes-benz a-class Mercedes-Benz spy video
