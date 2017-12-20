autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA Spied while Towing, Looks like a Workhorse

20 Dec 2017, 12:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The second generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLA has left its early testing stages behind. The compact crossover has recently been spied doing its thing in German traffic, with the high-riding Benz undergoing towing testing.
6 photos
New Mercedes-Benz GLA Spied while TowingNew Mercedes-Benz GLA Spied while TowingNew Mercedes-Benz GLA Spied while TowingNew Mercedes-Benz GLA Spied while TowingNew Mercedes-Benz GLA Spied while Towing
In fact, the all-new GLA, which comes with the X157 codename, was completing full load tests, since the trailer behind the car was accompanied by weights placed on the seats of the prototype.

Speaking of the cabin, this is more generous compared to that of the outgoing Mercedes-Benz GLA, with an important part of the extra space being used for the rear passengers.

Truth be told, the rather cramped interior of the GLA is the most important drawback of the model you can currently find in showrooms. And the said change comes thanks to the new MFA2 (Modular Front-Wheel-Drive Architecture 2) architecture.

Extra space aside, the new architecture will bring a torsional rigidity boost, thus delivering both handling and coziness improvements.

In the powertrain department, we'll find a range of turbocharged four-cylinder engines. Those opting for gasoline mills will get to choose between multiple output versions of 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter mills, mild hybridization included.

As for the diesel side of the range, Mercedes-Benz will continue to borrow Renault powerplants, but the 1.5-liter mills are set to be replaced by 1.6-liter engines.

The generation change should bring two Mercedes-AMG versions. As such, the expected Mercedes-AMG GLA45 will be joined by a more civilian version that could wear the Mercedes-AMG GLA40 moniker.

Mercedes-Benz could complete the development of the new GLA next year, which would allow the crossover to land as a 2019 model. Nevertheless, we could also see the German automotive producer introducing the compact crossover in 2019, with the vehicle coming to the market as a 2020 model. Regardless, we'll have plenty of time to get under the skin of newcomer meanwhile, bringing you fresh details on the matter.

mercedes-benz gla Mercedes-Benz spy video 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA crossover
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  