2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA Spied while Towing, Looks like a Workhorse

The second generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLA has left its early testing stages behind. The compact crossover has recently been spied doing its thing in German traffic, with the high-riding Benz undergoing towing testing.

6 photos



Speaking of the cabin, this is more generous compared to that of the outgoing Mercedes-Benz GLA, with an important part of the extra space being used for the rear passengers.



Truth be told, the rather cramped interior of the GLA is the most important drawback of the model you can currently find in showrooms. And the said change comes thanks to the new MFA2 (Modular Front-Wheel-Drive Architecture 2) architecture.



Extra space aside, the new architecture will bring a torsional rigidity boost, thus delivering both handling and coziness improvements.



In the powertrain department, we'll find a range of turbocharged four-cylinder engines. Those opting for gasoline mills will get to choose between multiple output versions of 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter mills, mild hybridization included.



As for the diesel side of the range, Mercedes-Benz will continue to borrow Renault powerplants, but the 1.5-liter mills are set to be replaced by 1.6-liter engines.



The generation change should bring two Mercedes- AMG versions. As such, the expected







In fact, the all-new GLA, which comes with the X157 codename, was completing full load tests, since the trailer behind the car was accompanied by weights placed on the seats of the prototype.Speaking of the cabin, this is more generous compared to that of the outgoing Mercedes-Benz GLA, with an important part of the extra space being used for the rear passengers.Truth be told, the rather cramped interior of the GLA is the most important drawback of the model you can currently find in showrooms. And the said change comes thanks to the new MFA2 (Modular Front-Wheel-Drive Architecture 2) architecture.Extra space aside, the new architecture will bring a torsional rigidity boost, thus delivering both handling and coziness improvements.In the powertrain department, we'll find a range of turbocharged four-cylinder engines. Those opting for gasoline mills will get to choose between multiple output versions of 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter mills, mild hybridization included.As for the diesel side of the range, Mercedes-Benz will continue to borrow Renault powerplants, but the 1.5-liter mills are set to be replaced by 1.6-liter engines.The generation change should bring two Mercedes-versions. As such, the expected Mercedes-AMG GLA45 will be joined by a more civilian version that could wear the Mercedes-AMG GLA40 moniker. Mercedes-Benz could complete the development of the new GLA next year, which would allow the crossover to land as a 2019 model. Nevertheless, we could also see the German automotive producer introducing the compact crossover in 2019, with the vehicle coming to the market as a 2020 model. Regardless, we'll have plenty of time to get under the skin of newcomer meanwhile, bringing you fresh details on the matter.