Here's a 2019 Mercedes CLS-Class Walkaround from Shmee150

We don't think Mercedes has ever done such a quick launch. While the Italians might wait a year to put a revealed car in people's hands, the 3rd generation CLS is here after just one month.

First, let's rough out the big picture. This continues to be a swooping four-door coupe based derived from the E-Class platform. A new Mercedes design language has been wrapped in the AMG Line trim and Selenite Grey Magno paintwork from designo. It's what they showed during the launch in Los Angeles, and it looks spectacular with gloss black wheels. Yes, this is the Edition 1 configuration, which is why it a lot like the

Under the hood is the 400d powertrain, which we've already seen in the S-Class after the facelift. It's one of three engines which have already been priced and



The CLS 400d has 340 HP and 700 Nm of torque. There's a less powerful version of the same inline-6 diesel, as well as a gasoline range-topper in the form of the CLS 450 with 367 HP and EQ Boost. Looking under the hood, the six-cylinder engine seems like an impossibly tight squeeze, which is just the way a performance Mercedes should be.



The AMG body kit gives it certain vents that channel the air around the body. Bigger intakes and lower suspension make the CLS as angry as any sports car.



The cabin is like a snug and sporty version of the E-Class. It features the same twin screens and choice of materials. Two small touch-sensitive toggles are placed on the steering wheel and will help you control what those 12-inch displays have to show.



