All-New Mercedes CLS-Class UK Pricing and Specifications Announced

12 Dec 2017, 15:46 UTC ·
by
After being revealed at the 2017 LA Auto Show, the all-new Mercedes CLS-Class is being launched in Britain, with prices starting at £57,510.
Only inline-six turbo engines will be available, and we have no problem with that. The cheapest unit will be the CLS 350 d 4Matic AMG line. This baby is good for 286 HP (not specified by the press release, but that's metric, not bhp) and 600 Nm (443lb-ft) of torque.

Thanks to standard AWD, the slowest CLS model will still do 5.7 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h) and is electronically limited to 155 mph. The 350 d can achieve 48.7 mpg (combined) and emits 156 g/km of CO2. For the record, the old CLS 350 BlueTec 4Matic was exactly 1 second slower and also a bit thirstier.

Also in the range is the CLS 400 d 4Matic, also fitted as standard with the AMG cosmetic package. This one costs £60,410, and because of an additional turbo, it delivers 340 HP and 700Nm (516lb-ft) of torque. It's the same engine as in the S 400 d, obviously.

And finally, there's the gasoline model, which is the CLS 450 4Matic. It's got a 3.0-liter twin-turbo with 367 HP under the hood, but it's not like the old V6 because EQ boost provides an additional 22 HP and 250Nm (184lb-ft). Priced at £57,610, it will do 4.8 seconds to 62 mph and emits 184 g/km. Despite the 36.2 mpg combined rating, it's the one we'd have.

The AMG package includes 19-inch alloy wheels, the parking package, leather seats, split folding rear seats (40:20:40), 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Audio 20 multimedia screen, 12.3-inch cockpit display, ambient lighting with a choice of 64 shades, Agility Control suspension, and DAB radio.

Paying £3,895 gets you the Premium Plus pack with a sliding sunroof, 360-degree camera, Comand Online infotainment, electrically adjustable front seats and steering wheel, memory package, and keyless go.

Another £2,495 gets you the Comfort pack with Air Balance, Air Body Control air suspension, and black Nappa leather.
