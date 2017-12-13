2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Fleet Spied, Looks like a Pack of Wolves

The current A-Class was the model that sparked Mercedes-Benz's design revival, which is kind of ironic if you think about it considering how the old version was one of the least exciting Mercs you could buy.

This next generation won't have the same impact on the rest of the Mercedes range, but it will definitely shake things up a little in the premium compact hatchback segment as it promises to have it all: looks both on the outside and the inside, performance, and plenty of gadgets to play with.The Stuttgart-based carmaker has already previewed the new model's interior as well as announce it would be the first to use the new infotainment system called Mercedes-Benz User Interface (or MBUX), which is kind of big news. The COMAND was starting to show its age and didn't really fit in with the rest of the design, so the timing for a graphics revamp is perfect - if not a bit late.On the outside, we've been following the 2019 A-Class for almost a year now, and this is probably the least camouflage spotting so far. That says something about how badly Mercedes-Benz wants to keep the A-Class a surprise. It's like when you know you have a tremendous piece of information for someone and you want to make sure you pick the right time and way to share it.Looking at the video - as well as the countless photos we've had over the past few months - you get the feeling it'll be a more toned-down version of the EQA Concept - the electric hatchback that's to join the EQC crossover a year later after the latter's debut.With BMW dropping the rear-wheel-drive platform for its next 1 Series, it looks like the Bavarians will lose probably the only reason someone impartial to both brands would have chosen the Bimmer over the Merc. However, that's just how things are looking right now - maybe BMW will find a way to surprise, as will Audi with the new A3.If you live in the States and you're drooling over what you see in this clip, then you better find a way to hydrate yourself really well because you'll keep doing that after the car is launched as well. Mercedes decided not to bring the A-Class over the pond for some reason, despite the hatchback market picking up some pace in North America lately.The 2019 A-Class is the first vehicle to be built on the new MFA2 platform, with the rest of the updated compact models to follow later. We're talking about the B-Class, the GLA-Class, the CLA-Class, and the CLA-Class Shooting Brake, if the Germans decide to continue this body style. An A-Class Sedan is also going to make an appearance.The hatch appears to be slightly larger than the outgoing model (wider and longer), which should bring some much-needed leg room for the rear seats. The engine lineup will vary in displacement from a 1.2-liter three-cylinder (of Renault origins) to the 2.0-liter range-topper in theA45 expected to develop 400 hp. That's 200 hp per liter and 100 hp per cylinder, in case you were counting.The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is shaping up like a very hard to ignore proposition in its segment, and that's down to a combination of factors. Considering the A-Class won't sell in the U.S. - not to mention another big reveal, the all-new G-Class, has been already confirmed there - that makes the Geneva Motor Show next March the most likely venue. The most affordable Mercedes won't be cheap, but it might be very, very good.