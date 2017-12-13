Mercedes A-Class Sedan (V177) Spied With Less Camouflage

We still don't know why Mercedes is supposedly calling this the A-Class sedan (actually, they call it a limousine) instead of using the established CLA name. But it's even got a codename, V177, which makes it more legit.

The front end seems nearly identical to that of the



Unlike the CLA, the mirrors are mounted on the door, and the windows aren't frameless. Combined, these features should result in less wind noise coming into the cabin.



Obviously, it doesn't look like the A-Class at the back. They've changed the design of the taillights. Unlike the CLA, the trunk doesn't go around the taillights; it just cuts through them. There's also less of a spoiler effect to the sheetmetal, and the profile has less of a coupe look.



The A-Class sedan will compete mostly with the Audi A3 Sedan, possibly the new VW Jetta as well. It's going to have the new 1.3-liter turbo engine, which was developed with Renault and produces between 115 and 160 HP .



The diesel options will come in the form of a Renault-sourced 1.5-liter and Mercedes' own 2.0-liter. There could be a 9-speed double-clutch taking the place of the 7-speed DCT, but we're not sure at this point. It also looks like there's not going to be an A45 sedan from AMG . However, the 300-ish-horsepower



As for the interior, just look at what Mercedes has already revealed. Sure, it's for the hatchback, but the layout will be identical. Sucks if you don't like big screens everywhere!



