2019 Infiniti QX50 Is First Production Car With a Variable Compression Engine

The second generation of the QX50 follows in the footsteps of the original, though the FM platform is gone. The newly developed backbone makes it look more like a crossover than a lifted wagon, and that’s exactly what the doctor ordered considering Infiniti
is a premium-oriented brand.
Described as a mid-size crossover with “standout design and unrivaled interior space,”
the QX50 ships as standard with front-wheel-drive. AWD
will be available as an option, but there’s no choice to be had in regard to the powertrain. To the point, the newcomer is exclusively available with the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo
paired with a continuously variable transmission.
Infiniti quotes 268 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque at 4,400 rpm for the variable compression ratio engine. Depending on the compression ratio (8:1 to 14:1), displacement also differs from 1,997 to 1,970 cubic centimeters. Curb weight has yet to be made known, but Infiniti says the EPA-rated fuel economy is 27 mpg combined for the FWD
QX50 and 26 mpg combined for the AWD QX50
.
Performance isn’t too shabby either, with the mid-size crosssover hitting 60 mph in 6.3 seconds (AWD; 6.7 seconds for the FWD
). On full song, the all-new QX50 is capable of 143 mph (230 km/h), which is more than enough bearing in mind that the highest speed limit in the U.S. is 85 mph.
184.8 inches long (4,693 millimeters) and with a wheelbase of 110.2 inches (2,800 millimeters), the QX50 also happens to be adequately roomy. The trunk, for example, is SAE-rated 31.6 cubic feet (895 liters) with the rear bench in place. The 8.6-in (218-mm) ground clearance further ensures the QX50 can hold its own when the going gets off-road
.
"The 2019 QX50 is the most important vehicle we have ever launched, and it embodies everything the brand stands for: beautiful design, advanced technology and empowering performance,”
declared Christian Meunier, global division vice president.