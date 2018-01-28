Ford Mustang Easter Egg: 772 HP For The 2020 Shelby GT500 Sounds Doable

Remember the people who were expecting the 2018 Ford Mustang GT to deliver 455 horsepower based on a press photo of the 12-inch digital dashboard? They were proven right by the Blue Oval with a 460-hp rating for the Coyote V8. Those people are now back with another theory: 772 HP for the 2020 Shelby GT500
.
13 photos
A theory started on the r/cars subreddit
, 772 horsepower in the Shelby GT500 doesn’t sound far-fetched. The former generation cranked out 662 ponies and 631 pound-feet of torque from a supercharged V8. The almighty but old Trinity will be replaced by the Predator in the all-new generation, a design that’s based on the awe-inspiring Voodoo found in the GT350 and GT350R.
The thing is, the 772-horsepower guesstimate comes from the brochure for the 2018 Mustang. There’s a press photo of the same car with the digital dashboard in 7th gear showing 55 miles per hour, which could also be interpreted as an Easter Egg. Whatever the case, brace yourselves for more than 700 horsepower or double the output of the original Shelby GT500.
Where does this put the newcomer in comparison to the Challenger SRT Hellcat and Camaro ZL1? Higher than both models, but not on par with the Challenger SRT Demon. The truth of the matter is, the GT500
differs from the Demon because it’s made to excel both in a straight line and in the corners. Indeed, Ford Performance wants to deliver a driver’s car first and foremost.
From a design standpoint, the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 takes inspiration from the GT350 and GT350R, with added rear wing and go-faster parts. The teaser
published by Ford two weeks ago shows the big bad ‘Stang wearing the headlights from the pre-facelift S550, though it remains to be seen if the production-ready GT500 will ship with the 2015 – 2017 model year lights.
Whatever the 2020 Shelby GT500 will look like, make no mistake that it’s a classic in the making. After all, it’s the most powerful production car ever created by the Ford Motor Company, more powerful than even the GT.