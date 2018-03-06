autoevolution
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Brags With Best-In-Class Safety Features At Geneva

After offering the third-generation model in two wheelbases, Hyundai took to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show to take the covers off the one-size-fits-all newcomer. With room for up to seven people and a strong visual identity, the redesigned Santa Fe also happens to be a safe SUV. The one with the most safety features in the mid-size segment, apparently.
According to the South Korean automaker, the Rear Occupant Alert is “a first in the industry.” That’s not the case, not by a long shot, not when General Motors has been offering the rear-seat reminder feature since the 2017 model year in the GMC Acadia. Long story short, Hyundai Motor is just about two years late to the party.

As part of the SmartSense suite of safety and driving assistance technologies, Safety Exit Assist is the highlight. When a vehicle approaches the Santa Fe from behind, regardless of which side, the system is programmed to temporarily lock the doors before being opened, so that the passengers and/or driver will exit the car safely.

Don’t, however, think for a moment that Hyundai took the fun out of the Santa Fe. The HTRAC all-wheel-drive system controls torque distribution and braking power of the front and rear wheels variably, supporting the driver in all driving situations.

There’s a case to be made for a high-performance Santa Fe in the coming years, more so if you bear in mind that development of the Tucson N has been confirmed by Hyundai. For the time being, European customers can choose from two turbo diesel and one turbo gasoline engine. The most interesting combo is the 2.2-liter CRDi (197 PS) and eight-speed automatic transmission.

And yes, the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is massive. Cargo capacity is VDA-rated at 625 liters for the five-seat model, while the seven-seat configuration offers 746 millimeters of legroom, 917 millimeters of headroom, and 1,344 millimeters of shoulder room to each of the rearmost passengers. As an alternative to an MPV, the Santa Fe should be on the shortlist of value-minded customers.
