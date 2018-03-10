2018 Lamborghini Urus “Usually Sells For $240,000 Or More” With Options

More on this:

1 The Lamborghini Terzo Millennio Is Geneva’s Most Aggressive Concept Car

2 Lamborghini Countach Centenario Rendered as V12 Restomod from Heaven and Hell

3 Wingless Lamborghini Veneno Rendering Looks Better than The Original

4 New Liberty Walk Widebody Kit Lamborgini Aventador Roadster Spotted in Geneva

5 Could This Be The 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ?