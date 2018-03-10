2018 Lamborghini Urus “Usually Sells For $240,000 Or More” With Options

autoevolution
Which is the world’s fastest SUV, the high-riding behemoth that’s planned to steal the Nurburgring lap record from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio? Why it’s the Lamborghini Urus, which Stefano Domenicali says that it averages $240k per sale.
Think about it for a second. With the suggested price set at $200,000 excluding destination in the U.S., the average selling price is in the ballpark of $40,000 over retail. What that means for Lamborghini is profit, a lot of it considering the Volkswagen Group underpinnings that go into the Urus.

The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is sourced from Porsche, developing 650 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque on full song. The platform comes in the form of the MLB Evo that also underpins the Audi Q7. The ZF 8HP automatic transmission is also shared with other Volkswagen Group vehicles. Make no mistake about it, the Urus is a cash cow.

Speaking to CNBC, the automaker’s chief executive officer declared: “We were expecting a positive feedback from the customer, but not at the level we are receiving now.” 70 percent of Urus customers are new to the Raging Bull, and Lamborghini has also seen “an increase in female buyers.”

The success of the world’s fastest SUV goes further than that, with the head honcho making a case for Russia and India. Both markets “have been strong for this car,” the main reason being the bad roads that make it hard for Lamborghini to sell the low-slung Huracan and Aventador. The question is, has the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese sold out with this model?

Even Domenicali believes the Urus is a car “you either love or don’t.” But the truth of the matter is, the profit made from the Urus will go into bettering its super-sports car lineup, bettering the Huracan and Aventador to levels that were previously unimaginable for such a low-volume automaker.

On that note, the Aventador SVJ will soon get Lamborghini into 800-horsepower territory. What's next after that, who knows?
