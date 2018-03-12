Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Drag Races 800 HP Cadillac Escalade, America Wins

Now that the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is among us, drivers of more traditional velocity machines are no longer safe. But what about SUVs? Are there any American-badged high-riding beasts that could face the Hellcat-sized Grand Cherokee?

And the freshest example of the sort comes from a Cadillac Escalade. Sure, the size of the



As such, the Texan developer has pitted an Escalade gifted with its HPE800 package (more on this below) against a factory stock Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.



The process saw the two behemoths being thrown at each other on the drag strip found in Hennessey's back yard, with the result being nothing short of delicious.



For instance, while the Cadillac does seem to take off before the Jeep, it looks like the suspension of the first isn't quite ready for such starts, with the Escalade bouncing around like a V8 ball of rubber for a few moments.



So while the Jeep comes in 707-pony trim, the nameplate of the Escalade package points towards the 800 hp output of the Cadillac.



The main ingredients for this gym trip come from a 416ci stroker kit for the Caddy's V8 and a 2.9-liter blower delivering 10 psi of boost.Here's why the monstrous Cadillac Escalade we have here might seem familiar

Now, in case this 800 hp Escalade seems familiar, it's probably because we've talked about the creature least month - thats right: this isn't the first drag race of the SUV . To be more precise, we saw the thing



