autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Drag Races 800 HP Cadillac Escalade, America Wins

12 Mar 2018, 13:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Now that the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is among us, drivers of more traditional velocity machines are no longer safe. But what about SUVs? Are there any American-badged high-riding beasts that could face the Hellcat-sized Grand Cherokee?
4 photos
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Drag Races 800 HP Hennessey Cadillac EscaladeJeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Drag Races 800 HP Hennessey Cadillac EscaladeJeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Drag Races 800 HP Hennessey Cadillac Escalade
Well, if we're talking factory stock machines, the answer is negative. However, we can also turn to aftermarket contraptions, which obviously gives us something to talk about.

And the freshest example of the sort comes from a Cadillac Escalade. Sure, the size of the Caddy might not recommend it as a sprinter, but Hennessey Performance begs to differ.

As such, the Texan developer has pitted an Escalade gifted with its HPE800 package (more on this below) against a factory stock Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The process saw the two behemoths being thrown at each other on the drag strip found in Hennessey's back yard, with the result being nothing short of delicious.

For instance, while the Cadillac does seem to take off before the Jeep, it looks like the suspension of the first isn't quite ready for such starts, with the Escalade bouncing around like a V8 ball of rubber for a few moments.

So while the Jeep comes in 707-pony trim, the nameplate of the Escalade package points towards the 800 hp output of the Cadillac.

The main ingredients for this gym trip come from a 416ci stroker kit for the Caddy's V8 and a 2.9-liter blower delivering 10 psi of boost.Here's why the monstrous Cadillac Escalade we have here might seem familiar
Now, in case this 800 hp Escalade seems familiar, it's probably because we've talked about the creature least month - thats right: this isn't the first drag race of the SUV. To be more precise, we saw the thing fighting with a stock Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, with the two using the same location as their playground.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Cadillac Escalade Hennessey Jeep drag racing SUV
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
TOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC CompactMercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290) CompactMercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290) CoupeMercedes-AMG C 43 (W205)Mercedes-AMG C 43 (W205) CompactAll car models  