800 HP Cadillac Escalade vs. Stock Camaro ZL1 Is a Hennessey-Style Drag Race

Let's say you happen to find yourself behind the wheel of a bone stock sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and a Cadillac Escalade with Hennessey's meatiest upgrade lines up next to you for a drag race. Should you be worried? Apparently, it all depends on whom you ask.

4 photos



Using the drag strip in its backyard, Hennessey threw the 650 hp Chevy at its 800 HP Escalade at each other in a standing start drag strip. And since we don't want to ruin the giggles resulting from the footage of the race, we won't throw any spoiler at you.



Nevertheless, we have to talk about what the official numbers tell us. Since the



As for the Hennessey-massaged



When it comes to the list of mods fitted to the Escalade, we'll start with the 416ci stroker kit for the SUV 's V8, which is mixed with a 2.9-liter supercharger working at 10 psi of boos.



The goodies also include an air to water intercooler, forged steel wrist pins, billet steel H-beam connecting rods with APR bolts. The engine compartment of the behemoth now houses a shortblock with ported cylinder heads featuring a competition valvetrain.



The exhaust is made from stainless steel, while a new ECU setup keeps everything in check.



Now, regardless of the exact numbers delivered during a drag race (we admit to having a few trust issues when it comes to the clip below), the sheer idea of seeing an elephant-sized machine like the Escalade playing with a muscle hero such as the ZL1 is enough to catch our attention.



