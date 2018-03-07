Tesla Model X P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag Race Is Decided by a Blink

autoevolution
To somebody outside the automotive realm, the Tesla Model X and the Acura NSX might seem far from the ideal drag racing pair. Nevertheless, anybody who knows a thing or two about new energy machines will tell you that throwing the hybrid hypercar and the electric SUV at each other makes for a tight battle.
Fortunately, we don't have to turn to on-paper racing, since the Palo Alto SUV and Acura's halo car recently got together at the drag strip.

It's worth mentioning that the Acura we have here had been gifted with light aftermarket touches. To be more precise, it's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 had received a custom exhaust supplied by Science Of Speed. As for the supercar's connection to the road, this is now established via custom shoes coming from HRE Wheels.

As for the Model X, this comes in factory form. Come to think of it, while we've shown you sprinting adventures featuring modded Model S P100Ds (check out this gutted example that has lost a full 500 lbs), we have yet to feature a modified Model X.

While we're at it, we'll mention that the Acura actually has more electric motors than the Tesla - while the EV features one e-motor for each axle, the hybrid sees a motor powering the rear axle together with the said V6 and a nine-speed dual-clutch tranny, while each of the front wheels gets a dedicated electric unit.

Alas, not both drivers featured in the piece of footage below were well prepared for the Christmas Tree game. As such, one of them showed the kind of reaction time that doesn't suit the battle.

Then again, the ET (Elapsed Time) number delivered at the end of the quarter-mile run doesn't take the reaction time into account, since the timer doesn't start until the cars move. As such, the said figures reflect the battle between the cars, not the drivers.

And, as we mentioned in the title above, the two were separated by the average time required to blink...

