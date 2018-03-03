Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 vs. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Drag Race Is a Bummer

The Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Corvette might not be direct rivals and yet it's impossible for certain versions of the two not to overlap in terms of performance. And a brilliant example comes from Shelby GT350 and the C7 Stingray.

5 photos



Fortunately, the drivers of the two kept things safe, taking the battle to the drag strip. Thus, they also benefited from the super-sticky surface of the strip and the Christmas Tree start.



Alas, one of the two drivers wasn't exactly prepared for the standing start affair. Not only did the man deliver a poor reaction time, but he also seemed to have trouble working the clutch - keep in mind that the figures delivered at the end of the 1,320 feet sprint don't take the reaction time into account.What do the numbers say?

The 526 hp 'Stang and the 460 hp 'Vette are extremely close in terms of the power-to-weight ratio, with the



As for how the numbers above are translated into ET (Elapsed Time) language, independent tests have shown that the C7 Stingray can complete the 1/4-mile stunt in 11.8 seconds, while the GT350 needs 0.1s more for the job. Of course, these are the best times recorded to date, so you shouldn't necessarily expect the cars we have here to match them.



As for the aural side of the battle, the flat-plane crankshaft of the Mustang's 5.2-liter motor means the Blue Oval machine's soundtrack can easily be set apart from the voice of the



