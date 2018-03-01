autoevolution
 

Stripped-Out Tesla Model S P100D "Racecar" Drops Amazing 2.2s 0-60 MPH Sprint

1 Mar 2018, 9:26 UTC ·
by
Tesla might have swept EV and sprinting aficionados off their feet when it sent the new Roadster into space, but those willing to get their hands on the electric car still have some waiting to do. Meanwhile, the Model S P100D remains the Palo Alto carmaker's sharpest weapon. However, there are certain aficionados out there who can't stand the wait.
4 photos
Tesla Model S P100D "Racecar" Drops Amazing 2.2s 0-60 MPH SprintTesla Model S P100D "Racecar" Drops Amazing 2.2s 0-60 MPH SprintTesla Model S P100D "Racecar" Drops Amazing 2.2s 0-60 MPH Sprint
And what can one do until Tesla kicks off production for the Roadster? Well, if you happen to run a YouTube label called Tesla Racing Channel, the answer has to do with stripping out your Model S in search of those extra tenths.

In fact, we've been talking about the gutted Tesla Model S "racecar" since last year - the quotes are here since the transformation doesn't exactly mean the electric sedan has turned into a motorsport machine.

Well, the electron juice sipping fans behind this Tesla are back in action. This time around, they want to see just how quick the gutted P100D is on the street.

And the results delivered by the machine are impressive, with the thing playing the 0 to 60 mph game in 2.2 seconds, which, as the driver states, is not that far from the Roadster's claimed 1.9s time.

Keep in mind that, when put through its paces at the drag strip, the P100D can complete the quarter-mile sprint in just 10.41 seconds.

However, this machine is no stranger to street racing, with its adventures sometimes involving bets of thousands of dollars - here's an example that saw the Tesla drag race a turbo pickup truck for $4,000.

As for what has been done to the car, the thing has lost about 500 lbs and now tips the scales at 4,460 lbs. Most of the interior bits and pieces are gone and we can say the same about the front sway bar, while the 12V battery under the frunk has been replaced with a special unit. As for the wheel-tire combo, this has also been updated, featuring Mickey Thompson goodies.

