1,000 HP McLaren 12C Drag Races 800 HP McLaren 650S, Stock 12C in 1/2-Mile Atack

Well, since the McLaren only returned to the road car business in 2011, the tuning market for these British missiles is still young. And the most extreme modded Maccas we've met so far come from America.We're talking about the creations of Charlotte-based specialist Hypercar Development. We've been keeping an eye on the company since 2016, when we noticed a proposal that demonstrated it would stay true to its name - we're referring to a 1,200 hp package for McLaren's twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8.Well, the tuner has recently headed over to an airfield, with one clear purpose in mind, namely hooning. As such, no less than three McLarens were thrown at each other.A standard 12C , with its 625 hp, was brought along as a benchmark machine, with this being accompanied by two Hypercar Development-massaged beasts. The first is a 650S that was pushed to 800 hp, while the second, a 12C, came in 1,000 hp form.The mid-engined trio engaged in a half-mile drag race and you can check out the result in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Alas, the camera work of the developer seems to sit way below its engineering efforts, so the clip has quite a few shortcomings.Speaking of the tuner's core business, we have to mention that the 1,200 hp pack we mentioned above is no longer the company's halo development. That title has been grabbed by a package that promises to double the factory output of McLaren's V8, be it the said 3.8L or the refreshed 4.0-liter motor animating the 720S and the Senna. That's right, we're talking about 1,500 horses here.