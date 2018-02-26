900 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Dodge Ram SRT10 For The Fun Of It

There are drag races that make total sense, with these bringing balanced approaches that are guaranteed to keep the audience involved from start to finish, waiting to see which velocity monster grabs the win. Well, the drag strip adventure we're here to show you isn't part of this category, despite involving a pair of Dodges.

This quarter-mile fight sees a Dodge Challenger Hellcat being thrown at a V10-animated machine. No, we're not talking about a Viper, since we're dealing with a Ram SRT10 instead.Fortunately, the aficionados behind the wheel of these muscle machines decided to keep things on the safe side, thus taking things to the strip.As far as we know, this example of the bed-wielding insanity that is the Ram SRT10 comes in stock form of packs light mods.However, we can't say the same about this Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat . In fact, this Mopar machine packs a respectable amount of mods, with its output being pushed from 707 to 900 ponies.In the process, the blown 6.2-liter V8 heart of the muscle monster was gifted with a pulley upgrade, a custom exhaust, a nitrous setup, along with a customFurther down the power line, we find custom gears, along with a pair of racing slicks that aim to help the mean machine put its power down.Of course, we can't talk about such a brawl without also mentioning the aural side of the quarter-mile battle. Well, given the mods fitted to the Hellcat, this part of the fight was also unfair.Nevertheless, the two Dodges manage to put on quite a show, which is why we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below. And since the clip also includes the ET (Elapsed Time) and trap speed numbers delivered by the said sprinters, figure aficionados will also be happy.