Dodge Demon Drag Races Another Dodge Demon, All Hell Breaks Loose

The current drag racing season will see the rise of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon - as more and more of the 3,300 owners take delivery of their machines, many of these hit the drag strip.

6 photos



Both came in factory condition form - while the Demon-destined modification market is still young, multiple names in the business are currently delivering packages for the blown 6.2-liter V8-animated



Note that none of the drivers used the transbrake feature. You see, with most Demon owners still breaking in their machines, we still have a bit of waiting to do until seeing them tap into the full potential of the car.



In fact, as far as we know, no Demon driver has yet to hit the official 9.65s quarter-mile number for the Dodge halo car. However, as we



Now, for those of you who are unfamiliar with the features that set the Dodge Demon apart from tuned Challenger (or other muscle cars, for that matter) packing similar or better power-to-weight ration values, we'll remind you that the Mopar halo car packs features borrowed from the drag strip realm, such as the transbrake and the torque reserve.



And we've added a video explaining how the two goodies work below (the clip on the right), with this coming from Engineering Explained - better get ready for that whiteboard.



