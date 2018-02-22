Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 vs Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race Is as Brutal as They Get

Since we still have a bit of waiting to do until the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 reaches its first owners, we enjoy keeping the badge under the spotlights, which is why we've brought along a drag race involving the previous incarnation of the American supercar.

The C6 ZR1 we have here recently duked it out with a Lamborghini Huracan - the Raging Bull came in "standard" LP610-4 form and we have to mention that the cars didn't feature any custom bits and pieces.The two decided to skip the drag strip, thus leaving the prepped surface and the Christmas Tree behind. Instead, they raced on the street, using the good old three-horn signal.Keep in mind that the now-retired Chevy easily dominates the V10-animated Italian exotic, since the slab of America is both lighter and more muscular. Nevertheless, while the 'Vette comes with a stick shift, the Sant'Agata Bolognese monster packs a dual-clutch tranny.Given the all-paw advantage of the Lambo, the two kicked off the hostilities by turning to rolling starts. As such, the ZR1 and the Huracan engaged in a pair of battles that saw them set off at 40 and 60 mph and we have to mention that both drivers showed swift reactions.Of course, the two couldn't help but also go for a standing start brawl. Since both cars come with Launch Control, the feature was put to work. Nevertheless, it quickly became obvious that the LC system of the ZR1 wasn't exactly helpful, at least on the factory rubber featured by the machine.We should get to see more of this ZR1 in the future, since the owner has decided to take the Corvette down the aftermarket path. His plan? To gift the blown V8 under the hood with a pulley upgrade and an E85 setup.The work is estimated to deliver 700 hp at the rear wheels, so the crankshaft output of the thing will actually sit closer to 800 hp.