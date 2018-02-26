autoevolution
 

Dodge Challenger Demon vs. Dodge Challenger Drag Pak Drag Race Is a Bummer

More and more owners of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon are taking delivery of their machines and, as you can expect, plenty of examples of the Mopar halo car can be found doing their thing at the drag strip.
So far, we've shown you plenty of Dodge Demon adventures of the sort, including one that saw a pair of SRTs going for a 1,320 feet battle. And we are now back on the matter to see that Demon duking it out with a factory Challenger that isn't afraid of it. That's right, we're talking about a non-modded Dodge that can easily run with the said halo machine in a straight line.

To be more precise, an example of the Demon recently duked it out with a Dodge Challenger Drag Pak. You know, the racing-destined version of the muscle car that isn't allowed to set wheel on the road.

According to the details delivered in the comments section of the YouTube video documenting the race, this is the supercharged 354ci incarnation of the Drag Pak, with the thing expected to deliver no less than 1,000 ponies.

And while the Challenger Demon might be inferior in terms of the maximum output (think: 840 hp), we must keep in mind that it packs assets such as torque reserve and a transbrake - while the first pre-loads the engine with boost, the second ensures the torque is transferred to the wheels as quickly as possible.

Nevertheless, with Demons currently being in their break-in period, owners steer clear of using the transbrake. And, judging by the quarter-mile time shown by this Challenger, the guy behind the wheel made no exception.

As such, the Demon doesn't deliver its full might. And if we look at the ET (Elapsed Time) of the Drag Pak, we come to the same conclusion, namely that the driver wasn't pushing the vehicle to its absolute limit.

Nevertheless, the pair of supercharged Mopar machines put on quite as show, as you'll notice in the piece of footage below.

