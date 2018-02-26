Tesla Model X P100D Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk for 1/4-Mile Record

Ladies and gentlemen drag racers, the velocity brawl we're here to show you would'be been extremely difficult to imagine less than a decade ago. And that's because we're talking about a quarter-mile battle involving a pair of SUVs that can run with supercars. To be more precise, the sprinting fight we're here to show you sees a Tesla Model X and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk being thrown at each other.

6 photos



As far as the specs go, the fight we have here is... complicated. That's because the slightly chunkier Tesla is less powerful, but comes with a sweeter maximum twist figure - number fans among you won't be disappointed, with the video including all the figures one needs to fully enjoy this drag race.



While the



We don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the clip below, so we won't throw any spoilers your way. Nevertheless, we can let it slip that one of the machines set a new quarter-mile world record during this battle.



Speaking of which, the Jeep and the Tesla duked it out on four separate occasions, with their drivers willing to make sure the conclusion of the sprinting fight was relevant.



Of course, every drag race has an aural side and this is an area where the winner of the drag strip stunt we're looking at clear.



The high-riding Hellcat wielder and the Palo Alto crossover got together at the drag strip, with their drivers deciding to keep things safe and benefit from the exceptional grip of the prepped surface.As far as the specs go, the fight we have here is... complicated. That's because the slightly chunkier Tesla is less powerful, but comes with a sweeter maximum twist figure - number fans among you won't be disappointed, with the video including all the figures one needs to fully enjoy this drag race.While the Tesla Model X we have here hadn't been touched (at least not on the tech front), the Jeep had been fitted with a custom air filter. Nevertheless, since this grabbed hot air from the engine bay, we're not sure its introduction was actually an improvement.We don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the clip below, so we won't throw any spoilers your way. Nevertheless, we can let it slip that one of the machines set a new quarter-mile world record during this battle.Speaking of which, the Jeep and the Tesla duked it out on four separate occasions, with their drivers willing to make sure the conclusion of the sprinting fight was relevant.Of course, every drag race has an aural side and this is an area where the winner of the drag strip stunt we're looking at clear.