Dodge Demon Drag Races Tuned Dodge Charger Hellcat in Family Brawl

Ladies and gentlemen drag racers, we're here to bring you a family brawl, one that involves a pair of Mopar machines that can easily make a grown man giggle like a child. We're talking about a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and Charger SRT Hellcat, with the two having recently engaged in a quarter-mile game.

Fortunately, the drivers of these supercharged beasts decided to keep things safe, taking the fight to the drag strip. Of course, this also allowed them to enjoy the added traction benefits delivered by the prepped surface of the track.We haven't come across any modded incarnation of the Demon so far, as the SRT halo car is still young and, with just 3,300 units being made, we're not expecting all that many to be taken down the aftermarket route. And the car we have here is no exception, coming in stock form.However, we can't say the same about the Dodge Charger Hellcat involved in this sprinting battle. Even so, the four-door blown monster was only gifted with light mods: the 6.2-liter HEMI received a cold air intake, while a pair of drag radials now help the 700+ hp machine put all that power down.Now, the license plate of this Dodge Demon might seem familiar. And if that happens to be the case, it's probably because we've talked about this particular example of the 840 hp beast before - here 's the uber-Challenger duking it out with another one of its kind at the same drag strip (we're talking about No Problem Dragway in Louisiana).As the YouTube label behind this clip explains in the description of the video, the conditions weren't exactly ideal, but at least both machines received the same treatment."Everyone was hoping for a cool day with low DA; however, the weather didn't cooperate as it was hot and humid," we are being told.We admit that we can't wait to see Dodge Demon drivers dipping into the potential of the Transbrake feature, which sends the torque to the rear wheels as quickly as possible.As in all the other Demon adventures we've shown you so far, the driver of this Demon didn't use the said feature due to the low mileage of the machine.