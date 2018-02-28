autoevolution
 

Dodge Demon Drag Races Tuned Dodge Charger Hellcat in Family Brawl

28 Feb 2018, 8:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen drag racers, we're here to bring you a family brawl, one that involves a pair of Mopar machines that can easily make a grown man giggle like a child. We're talking about a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and Charger SRT Hellcat, with the two having recently engaged in a quarter-mile game.
6 photos
Dodge Demon Drag Races Tuned Dodge Charger HellcatDodge Demon Drag Races Tuned Dodge Charger HellcatDodge Demon Drag Races Tuned Dodge Charger HellcatDodge Demon Drag Races Tuned Dodge Charger HellcatDodge Demon Drag Races Tuned Dodge Charger Hellcat
Fortunately, the drivers of these supercharged beasts decided to keep things safe, taking the fight to the drag strip. Of course, this also allowed them to enjoy the added traction benefits delivered by the prepped surface of the track.

We haven't come across any modded incarnation of the Demon so far, as the SRT halo car is still young and, with just 3,300 units being made, we're not expecting all that many to be taken down the aftermarket route. And the car we have here is no exception, coming in stock form.

However, we can't say the same about the Dodge Charger Hellcat involved in this sprinting battle. Even so, the four-door blown monster was only gifted with light mods: the 6.2-liter HEMI received a cold air intake, while a pair of drag radials now help the 700+ hp machine put all that power down.

Now, the license plate of this Dodge Demon might seem familiar. And if that happens to be the case, it's probably because we've talked about this particular example of the 840 hp beast before - here's the uber-Challenger duking it out with another one of its kind at the same drag strip (we're talking about No Problem Dragway in Louisiana).

As the YouTube label behind this clip explains in the description of the video, the conditions weren't exactly ideal, but at least both machines received the same treatment.

"Everyone was hoping for a cool day with low DA; however, the weather didn't cooperate as it was hot and humid," we are being told.

We admit that we can't wait to see Dodge Demon drivers dipping into the potential of the Transbrake feature, which sends the torque to the rear wheels as quickly as possible.

As in all the other Demon adventures we've shown you so far, the driver of this Demon didn't use the said feature due to the low mileage of the machine.

Dodge challenger demon Dodge Demon Dodge Charger Hellcat Hellcat drag racing Mopar
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
DODGE models:
DODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeDODGE Durango SRTDODGE Durango SRT Large SUVAll DODGE models  