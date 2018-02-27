900 HP McLaren 720S Sets Quarter-Mile World Record, Beats Dodge Demon

With McLaren having introduced the Senna, the hypercar has stolen the show of the 720S and yet we now want to bring the latter under the spotlights. And that's because a modded example of the supercar has set a new quarter-mile world record.

4 photos



The shenanigan took place at the Palm Beach International Raceway, with the 1,320 feet sprint being well executed. To be more precise, a stock example o the 720S was also present, with this also playing the quarter-mile game for the sake of comparison.Returning to the tuned Macca, this has been gifted with a new exhaust, downpipes included, as well as antune. And while these mods might not seem all that important, they allow the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 heart of the machine to deliver 900 hp.Then again, we have to keep in mind that, as independent dyno tests have shown, the official 720 hp crankshaft output number is underrated, with a more accurate figure sitting close to 770 horses.After a bit of a warm-up, the 900 hp McLaren 720S managed to pull a 9.59s run at 145.89 mph. And, in a bit of an apple-to-orange comparo, we'll mention that the said time places the tuned toy ahead of the 9.65s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon while also allowing it to leave behind the members of the Holy Trinity.Then again, a stock incarnation of the 720S has already proven it can beat the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder at the quarter-mile game. However, that car, which pulled a 9.7s run back in November last year, used tire warmers before the stunt.With the McLaren 720S tuning efforts still being young, it's obvious that things won't stop here. And since the calendar only shows February, you'd better make sure there's enough popcorn around, since we'll keep an eye out for sprinting Maccas and return with fresh info as soon as we get our hands on it.