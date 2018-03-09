Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 vs. Ram Sleeper Drag Race Is Full of Surprises

Let's say you find yourself behind the wheel of a Shelby GT350 and have decided to play the drag strip game - a pickup truck lines up next to you, should you be worried?

4 photos



Secondly, pickup truck drivers who decided to duke it out with muscle cars usually don't bring stock machines to the fight. So yes, there might be one or two reasons to fret when encountering a situation such as the one described above.



However, we're not here for theoretical purposes, as we have an example of such a velocity battle for you.



To be more precise, a



The battle is documented in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. And while we'll steer clear of revealing too many details, as we don't want to spoil the giggles delivered by the video, there are few things we can mention.



For one thing, while we're not aware of the Ram's tech setup, this seems to be parading its diesel heart, as you'll notice thanks to the decals on the car.



And no, this isn't the kind of sleeper that will blow the doors off production cars. Instead, we get a tight battle that will keep one in front of the screen from start to finish.



Since we have no... standard quarter mile number for the bed wielder, we'll mention that the Shelby GT350 can play the 1,320 feet game in the mid-12s range, so you can use this as a reference when checking out the ET (Elapsed Time) numbers delivered at the end of the battle.



Well, the answer is not that simple. First of all, the Mustang at your command might have a Shelby badge, but its naturally aspirated motor is part of a go-fast philosophy aimed more at circuits than drag strips.Secondly, pickup truck drivers who decided to duke it out with muscle cars usually don't bring stock machines to the fight. So yes, there might be one or two reasons to fret when encountering a situation such as the one described above.However, we're not here for theoretical purposes, as we have an example of such a velocity battle for you.To be more precise, a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and a Ram pickup truck recently got together at a drag strip, with the two slabs of America meeting at the Raceway Mission Park in Canada.The battle is documented in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. And while we'll steer clear of revealing too many details, as we don't want to spoil the giggles delivered by the video, there are few things we can mention.For one thing, while we're not aware of the Ram's tech setup, this seems to be parading its diesel heart, as you'll notice thanks to the decals on the car.And no, this isn't the kind of sleeper that will blow the doors off production cars. Instead, we get a tight battle that will keep one in front of the screen from start to finish.Since we have no... standard quarter mile number for the bed wielder, we'll mention that the Shelby GT350 can play the 1,320 feet game in the mid-12s range, so you can use this as a reference when checking out the ET (Elapsed Time) numbers delivered at the end of the battle.