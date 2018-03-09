autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 vs. Ram Sleeper Drag Race Is Full of Surprises

9 Mar 2018, 13:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Let's say you find yourself behind the wheel of a Shelby GT350 and have decided to play the drag strip game - a pickup truck lines up next to you, should you be worried?
4 photos
Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 vs. Ram Sleeper Drag RaceFord Mustang Shelby GT350 vs. Ram Sleeper Drag RaceFord Mustang Shelby GT350 vs. Ram Sleeper Drag Race
Well, the answer is not that simple. First of all, the Mustang at your command might have a Shelby badge, but its naturally aspirated motor is part of a go-fast philosophy aimed more at circuits than drag strips.

Secondly, pickup truck drivers who decided to duke it out with muscle cars usually don't bring stock machines to the fight. So yes, there might be one or two reasons to fret when encountering a situation such as the one described above.

However, we're not here for theoretical purposes, as we have an example of such a velocity battle for you.

To be more precise, a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and a Ram pickup truck recently got together at a drag strip, with the two slabs of America meeting at the Raceway Mission Park in Canada.

The battle is documented in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. And while we'll steer clear of revealing too many details, as we don't want to spoil the giggles delivered by the video, there are few things we can mention.

For one thing, while we're not aware of the Ram's tech setup, this seems to be parading its diesel heart, as you'll notice thanks to the decals on the car.

And no, this isn't the kind of sleeper that will blow the doors off production cars. Instead, we get a tight battle that will keep one in front of the screen from start to finish.

Since we have no... standard quarter mile number for the bed wielder, we'll mention that the Shelby GT350 can play the 1,320 feet game in the mid-12s range, so you can use this as a reference when checking out the ET (Elapsed Time) numbers delivered at the end of the battle.

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Ram drag racing sleeper
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Latest car models:
TOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC CompactMercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290) CompactMercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290) CoupeMercedes-AMG C 43 (W205)Mercedes-AMG C 43 (W205) CompactAll car models  