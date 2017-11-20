autoevolution
 

2018 Ford Mustang GT 10-Speed Auto Spanks Mustang Shelby GT350 in 0-60 MPH Test

20 Nov 2017
by
With the competition getting fiercer than ever, the Ford Mustang needed the 2018MY mid-cycle revamp to put up a proper fight. And, boy, oh, boy does the newcomer deliver - let's take the 2018 Mustang GT, for instance.
The Blue Oval has already let it slip that, when fitted with the new ten-speed automatic tranny and the Level One Performance Package, the 5.0-liter hero will hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in under four seconds.

And you'll be able to check out such a brilliant sprint in the real-world clip at the bottom of the page.

Since the 2018MY hasn't brought any tech changes for the GT350, this means that the GT badge can now outgun the Shelby in the 0-60 run. Of course, much of the credit for this goes to the ten-speed auto and we'll remind you that the Shelby GT350 comes with a six-speed stick shift.

The new Drag Strip mode of the muscle car also brings plenty of benefits, from the fact that it prevents the torque flow from being paused during upshifts to the suspension setup (the rear shocks are softened up during the take-off, thus maximising traction).

Keep in mind that the refresh allows the 5.0-liter V8 under the hood to deliver 460 hp and 420 lb-ft of twist, which, as a recent dyno run has shown, translate into 415.65 ponies and 397.32 lb-ft of twist at the rear wheels.

We'll point out that the 'Stang we have here comes in 100% stock form, which means it uses 275/40/19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rear tires.What about the stuff that goes on beyond third gear?
Now, you might wonder what happens once things go past 60 mph. Well, as we discussed at the beginning of the month, the 18MY Mustang GT fitted with the Level One Performance Package will also beat the GT350 in the quarter-mile.

To be more precise, the revamped Coyote wielder managed to complete the 1,320 feet sprint in 12 seconds flat. Oh and we should mention that a high-11s run could be within reach for the Ford.

P.S.: While you'll find the 0-60 mph run at the 19:31 point of the video, you might also want to check out the open road acceleration testing at the 15:18 point.

