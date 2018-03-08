1,000 HP Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Beats Dodge Demon with 9.57s 1/4-Mile Run

The Dodge Demon's cult car status obviously means that aftermarket developers aim to one-up the SRT halo car at the drag strip. And the fiercest competitor to date is the Hennessey Exorcist, a massaged incarnation of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

We've been following the aptly-named Chevy ever since its introduction and it seems that the Exorcist has finally managed to fulfill its mission, one-upping the uber-Challenger on the drag strip.The Lone Star State developer recently put the Camaro through its paces at the drag strip, with the results being impressive, since the thing managed to play the quarter-mile game in 9.57 seconds.The said ET (Elapsed Time) value means that the Exorcist managed to leave the Demon behind, since the official 1,320 feet sprint time of the latter sits at 9.65 seconds.Speaking of which, we have yet to come across a Demon owner that made use of the Transbrake feature (more on this below), with the cars still having microscopic mileage. However, earlier today we brought you a piece of footage showcasing what is probably the first tuned Demon out there.It's worth mentioning that the Dodge packs racecar-borrowed technology, such as the Torque Reserve feature that keeps the boost in check and the Transbrake that makes sure the muscle reaches the ground as quickly as possible.On the other hand, the Hennessey Exorcist throws 1,000 hp on the table and you'll be able to see how its formula works in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. As you can expect, the starting phase of the sprint involves a wheelie-like stunt.Some of you might wonder what would happen if the driver kept the throttle mashed to the floor. Well, the Texas specialist has already delivered an answer, taking the massaged Camaro all the way to 217 mph (make that 349 km/h).