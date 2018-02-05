autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 BMW X5 M Shows Sporty Stance ahead of Debut

5 Feb 2018
It's no secret that the 2018 BMW M5 took the world of performance cars by storm, demonstrating that the uber-famous label can remain as spicy as ever while gaining the M xDrive all-paw asset. Well, the Bavarian automotive producer is almost ready to introduce its next large M car, namely the 2019 X5 M and the expectations for the newcomer are sky-high.
The fourth generation of the SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) is preparing to make its debut and, judging by the advanced state of the M prototype visible in the spyshots above, we won't have too much waiting to do until the performance version arrives.

The new M5's reworked twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 will find its way under the hood of the 2019 X5 M, so you can expect at least 600 horsepower. And since the super-sedan comes with an M xDrive all-wheel-drive hardware that includes a rear-only mode, we're expecting the high-riding model to at least pack a serious rear bias for the torque split.

Those expecting an LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, or mid-cycle revamp in Bimmer language) for the current X5 will receive a new generation instead. That's because the present car is based on a revamped version of its 2007 predecessor's generation.

The generation change will see the X5 switching to the CLAR architecture, a modular platform that has alread proven itself on models such as the 7 Series and the 5 Series. On the driving dynamics front, you can expect the high-riding model to lose the nose-heavy feeling, which is the most important drawback of the current car. As for the comfort area, the interior should become even more spacious.

Forum chat mentions the Bavarian automaker starting production of the all-new X5 this summer, with the X5 M potentially landing by the end of the year, which means it will reach the US market as a 2019 model.
