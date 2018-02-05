Spyshots: 2019 BMW X5 M Shows Sporty Stance ahead of Debut

It's no secret that the 2018 BMW M5 took the world of performance cars by storm, demonstrating that the uber-famous label can remain as spicy as ever while gaining the M xDrive all-paw asset. Well, the Bavarian automotive producer is almost ready to introduce its next large M car, namely the 2019 X5 M and the expectations for the newcomer are sky-high.

The new M5's reworked twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 will find its way under the hood of the 2019 X5 M, so you can expect at least 600 horsepower. And since the super-sedan comes with an M xDrive all-wheel-drive hardware that includes a rear-only mode, we're expecting the high-riding model to at least pack a serious rear bias for the torque split.



Those expecting an LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, or mid-cycle revamp in Bimmer language) for the current X5 will receive a new generation instead. That's because the present car is based on a revamped version of its 2007 predecessor's generation.



The fourth generation of the SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) is preparing to make its debut and, judging by the advanced state of the M prototype visible in the spyshots above, we won't have too much waiting to do until the performance version arrives.