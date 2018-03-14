10,000th Lamborghini Huracan Rolls Off The Line In Sant’Agata Bolognese

For the sake of making comparisons, the Huracan is breathing down the Gallardo
’s neck as far as production figures are concerned. Manufactured from 2003 to 2013, the Huracan’s predecessor and the best-selling Lamborghini totals 14,022 examples.
Greater things are to be expected from the Huracan, with the Raging Bull achieving a record year in 2017 with 2,642 deliveries out of a total of 3,815. That’s 12 percent more Huracan units delivered in ‘17 over ‘16. With the arrival of the Performante Spyder
, you can bet your two cents that 2018 will turn out to be another record year. Oh, and don’t forget the Urus is in high demand too.
At the present moment, the Huracan is produced in six derivates. Available as a fixed head or with a soft top, rear- and all-wheel-drive, the V10-powered bruiser holds records at eight different circuits around the world. On the flip side, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS
stole the Huracan Performante’s Nurburgring record in September 2017, posting a lap of 6:47 compared to the 6:52 of the Lamborghini.
On a related note, the successor of the Huracan is due in 2022 with hybrid assistance. The V10 will soldier on with natural aspiration according to chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani, and as ever, rear- and all-wheel-drive models will be offered. Till then, there’s a mid-cycle refresh coming in late 2018 or early 2019, with the Huracan expected to get rear-wheel steering
for improved handling.
There’s also a plug-in hybrid Urus
in the pipeline, as well as a replacement for the Aventador scheduled to go official in 2020. In the meantime, we’re still waiting for Lamborghini to take the veils off the 800-horsepower Aventador SVJ.
