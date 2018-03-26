Lynk & Co Cars to Be Produced at Volvo Belgium Plant from 2019

13 photos The impossibly-named Chinese brand Lynk & Co is getting closer to making an entrance on the Western the automotive market, after its sister-mother-aunt company Volvo announced models like the 03 and 04 will be produced, from 2019, at the Ghent plant the Swedes operate in Belgium.
The Lynk & Co cars will be assembled alongside some of the Volvo being built at the facility, like the XC40, V40 and V60. The move would allow various nameplates from the two carmakers to use the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA).
“Our Ghent plant is one of the most efficient car manufacturing plants in Europe with a highly skilled workforce,”
said Javier Varela, Volvo’s head of manufacturing and logistics.
“Lynk & Co’s decision to pick Ghent for their European production demonstrates the high levels of quality control that underpin Volvo’s global manufacturing strategy.”
As a company, Lynk & Co is owned by Chinese conglomerate Geely. Officially, it partly belongs to Geely (50 percent), Volvo (30 percent) and Zhejiang Geely Holding (20 percent), but the parent group holds control over the two other companies as well.
From a product standpoint, the models to be manufactured under the Lynk & Co name are meant to represent de facto Geely’s entrance on the Western automotive markets. The models are to be slotted between Geely and Volvo-branded cars. The Chinese plan to sell the models based on a direct customer approach, and not in the traditional way companies sell cars.
All of the models which Lynk & Co ntends to produce will be connected ones, and will come with a rather unique concept in terms of ownership: the cars will be used on a buy-or-subscribe model, that has not yet been completely detailed.
For now, the Lynk & Co lineup comprises 01, a 5-door crossover presented in 2016 and that was supposed to begin selling last year, the 02, which is expected to be unveiled on Monday, March 26, the 03 sedan
and the 04 hatchback
.