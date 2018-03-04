Toyota Supra Arrives in Geneva, Looks Like a Racing Concept

The Supra is one of the most hotly anticipated debuts of the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. However, after seeing this video, we're not sure what Toyota will show.

Instead, this matches the aero, center-lock wheels and bright livery of the alleged



Not everything is the same. For example, the canards are another color, suggesting the leak was just a rendering made by somebody who saw the real deal behind closed doors.



This is apparently a race car or a racing concept for the GTE series. The huge wing gives it away, as does the Le Mans endurance race car standing right next to it. But it also means Toyota or Gazoo have plans to race the Supra and thus prove its reliability or performance.



The Supra is co-developed with BMW and underpinned by the same platform as the HP to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic. The track version is going to be different, and it probably won't be ready until early 2019.



The production Supra, the one people will buy, will not be shown in Geneva, but at April's New York Auto Show.



We're a little disappointed in all this stuff we're reading about the new Supra. Toyota made dozens of amazing, famous sports cars for more than 50 years. It's the company with the richest heritage in Japan and one of the Top 3 biggest automakers in the world. So why use a BMW engine and platform? Perhaps they forgot how to make a Supra successor. After all, they haven't assembled one since 2002.



