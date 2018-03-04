autoevolution
 

Brabus Reveals New 800 Sedan Based on Mercedes-AMG E63 S

4 Mar 2018, 20:45 UTC ·
by
The Brabus version of the all-new E63 sedan holds no surprises. But that only means it's a fast, powerful beast with carbon trim and black paint.
The tuning project was finished just in time for the Geneva Motor Show. As the name suggests, the V8 lump under the hood now generates 800 horsepower of the metric variety.

That's 187 HP more than standard. Torque has also gone up to 1000 Nm (737 lb-ft). Why such a round number? Well, they had to stop there. Otherwise, the drivetrain might explode.

Extracting more power wasn't a simple matter of dialing up the turbo boost. Brabus spent many years developing a new set of high-performance turbochargers, which have a larger compressor than the AMG version and reinforced axial bearings.

Brabus carried out extensive endurance testing on both its benches and the race track. Thus, the injectors, boost pressure control unit and engine management system should all be good for three years or 100,000 kilometers. We just think the carbon cover with the red stripe is nifty!

The Brabus 800 chases speed better than most V8 sedans. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint goes by in only 3 seconds (3.1s for the T-Model). The top speed is 300 km/h... restricted.

Of course, the tuner from Bottrop likes to give its customers something to fiddle with in the acoustic department. That's why the E63 has been fitted with a new stainless exhaust and ceramic-coated trims shaped like the letter B. This can be configured using an extra remote, a button inside the car or the app.

Optically, the 800 stands out thanks to a carbon fiber front splitter. The Mercedes grille has also been changed to a Brabus-themed one. The diffuser, trunk lid spoiler and side skirts have also been modified while new 21-inch Monoblock Platinum Edition wheels fill up the arches.

The interior follows the more restrained Brabus "BiColor" look with black leather accentuated with small red sections. You might also notice white seat belts and aluminum steering paddles.
