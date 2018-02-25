The Brabus Shadow 800 Is A “Hyper-Boat” With Two Outboard Motors

Pre-orders are now open, with Brabus and Axopar Boats limiting production to 20 examples of the breed. That’s $9,900,000 total without optional extras, which is not bad in terms of profit. And so, what is the means of propulsion of the Shadow 800?
Forget chip-tuned AMG V8s
with titanium exhaust systems. On this occasion, the name of the game is Mercury Verado 400R. Two outboard inline-six motors to be more precise, totaling 800 horsepower and a combined 5.4 liters of displacement.
11.2 meters long, the Shadow 800 tips the scales at 3,590 kilograms (7,910 pounds) without the motors. What that means is more than 50 knots (92 km/h) on full song, with a fuel consumption estimated at 2.8 liters of fuel per nautical mile at 35 knots (65 km/h).
As you can tell from the photo gallery, the Shadow 800 is a great-looking piece of personal transportation at sea. The Extended Carbon Fiber Package is said to upgrade the speedboat to “an ultra-cool, high tech driving experience,”
whatever that’s supposed to mean when you’re at sea, riding the waves at full speed.
Options further include the Extended Navigation Package with dual Garmin GPSMAP 7416 chart plotters, Brabus Touch Control Panel, and a wet bar or aft cabin configuration. Having said these, what does the standard features list include?
Among others, your $495,000 includes Brabus Fine Leather
, red contrast stitching, and something called Garmin Quatix 5 Sapphire. What that’s supposed to be is a multisport marine wristwatch that connects to the compatible chart plotters. Functionality extends to control of the entertainment system and personal fitness data logging.
Axopar Boats highlights that the Shadow 800 “is the start of a long-term relationship"
with Brabus, with the objective for which "is to re-master and create an entirely new genre of world-class hyper-boats in different size categories."