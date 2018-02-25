autoevolution
 

The Brabus Shadow 800 Is A “Hyper-Boat” With Two Outboard Motors

25 Feb 2018, 14:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In addition to tuning the hell out of all things Mercedes-Benz (and smart), Brabus is proud to sell you the Shadow 800. Developed in collaboration with boat builder Axopar of Finland, the 37 Sun Top-based motorboat can be yours for $495,000.
20 photos
Brabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by AxoparBrabus Shadow 800 by Axopar
Pre-orders are now open, with Brabus and Axopar Boats limiting production to 20 examples of the breed. That’s $9,900,000 total without optional extras, which is not bad in terms of profit. And so, what is the means of propulsion of the Shadow 800?

Forget chip-tuned AMG V8s with titanium exhaust systems. On this occasion, the name of the game is Mercury Verado 400R. Two outboard inline-six motors to be more precise, totaling 800 horsepower and a combined 5.4 liters of displacement.

11.2 meters long, the Shadow 800 tips the scales at 3,590 kilograms (7,910 pounds) without the motors. What that means is more than 50 knots (92 km/h) on full song, with a fuel consumption estimated at 2.8 liters of fuel per nautical mile at 35 knots (65 km/h).

As you can tell from the photo gallery, the Shadow 800 is a great-looking piece of personal transportation at sea. The Extended Carbon Fiber Package is said to upgrade the speedboat to “an ultra-cool, high tech driving experience,” whatever that’s supposed to mean when you’re at sea, riding the waves at full speed.

Options further include the Extended Navigation Package with dual Garmin GPSMAP 7416 chart plotters, Brabus Touch Control Panel, and a wet bar or aft cabin configuration. Having said these, what does the standard features list include?

Among others, your $495,000 includes Brabus Fine Leather, red contrast stitching, and something called Garmin Quatix 5 Sapphire. What that’s supposed to be is a multisport marine wristwatch that connects to the compatible chart plotters. Functionality extends to control of the entertainment system and personal fitness data logging.

Axopar Boats highlights that the Shadow 800 “is the start of a long-term relationship" with Brabus, with the objective for which "is to re-master and create an entirely new genre of world-class hyper-boats in different size categories."

Brabus Shadow 800 Axopar Brabus speedboat tuning luxury
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Who's Your Number One? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
TOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniPEUGEOT 508PEUGEOT 508 MediumVOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticLOTUS 3 Eleven 430LOTUS 3 Eleven 430 Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  