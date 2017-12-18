autoevolution
 

The Brabus Ultimate Sunseeker Is Not Your Average smart fortwo

With this particular car, it all comes down to the price, and the Brabus Ultimate Sunseeker Limited Edition “One Of Ten” is definitely not priced like your average smart. Without further beating around the bush, this fortwo can be yours for… wait for it… 59,900 euros ($70,560).
Putting that suggested retail price into perspective, here are three examples of what else you can buy for the same amount of cash: Audi RS3 Sportback, BMW M2 Coupe, or Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet. In defense of the Brabus, the Sunseeker is limited to ten examples and it’s as special as one would expect a city car to be at this particular price point.

Thanks to the know-how of yacht specialist Sunseeker, the fortwo pictured in the gallery boasts nautical themes inside and out. The most notable addition comes in the form of teak panels for the footwells and in the trunk, which make the vehicle look as exotic as a smart can be.

The Midnight Sapphire paint scores high in the looks department, as does the carbon fiber detailing present in areas such as the rear section of the roof. The 18-inch Y-spoke wheels further the specialness of the Sunseeker, though seeing drum brakes through the rear wheels is a bit underwhelming considering the price of this over-the-top urban dweller.

Ivory-colored leather upholstery, an illuminated footrest, and a three-pipe exhaust system complete the list of goodies. As for what’s driving the car, you won’t be surprised to find that the engine bay is the place when a three-cylinder turbocharged powerplant makes do with 125 PS (123 horsepower) and 200 Nm (148 pound-feet) of torque. The Brabus-tuned motor sends the goodies to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In regard to performance, the tuner quotes 9.2 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) and a top end of 175 km/h (109 mph). Not bad for a smart, huh?
