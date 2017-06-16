2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Will Start From EUR 54,228

The most frugal of all 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet
variants is the E 220 d, which will also be available in the United Kingdom from £44,675. According to the NEDC protocol, combined fuel consumption stands at 4.3 liters/100 kilometers, whereas carbon dioxide emissions are rated at 113 grams/kilometers. For some reason, the right-hand drive model fares a bit worse: 57.7 mpg and 126 g/km.
A more powerful turbo diesel is available in the form of the E 350 d 4Matic. Displacing 3.0 liters and rated at 258 PS (190 kW), torque is the highlight of the V6 mill: 620 Nm (457 pound-feet) from 1,600 to 2,400 rpm. In the blue corner, there are three gas-powered alternatives: E 200, E 300, and the E 400 4Matic. The latter variant of the E-Class Cabriolet has 333 PS (245 kW) and 480 Nm (354 pound-feet) to offer.
There’s talk about Mercedes-Benz working on an AMG-ified E50 4Matic
, but then again, the performance-oriented inline-six model is nothing but a rumor for the time being. For customers that can’t do without a V8, I’m afraid that only the E63 Sedan can play that song.
The four-seater convertible needs just 20 seconds to open or close its multi-layer acoustic fabric roof, and speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph). Specification-wise, the Cabriolet shares most of its standard features with the E-Class Coupe
. Airscarf neck-level heating and Aircap represent the two biggest changes from the fixed-head sibling.
A special edition of the final member of the E-Class family is also available. Dubbed 25th Anniversary
Edition, the model sports 20-inch alloy wheels, Designo Nappa leather with diamond quilting, exclusive badging, and two exterior finishes: Rubellite Red or Iridium Silver. Depending on the powertrain, the anniversary treatment adds €11.305 to €12.138 on top of the MSRP.