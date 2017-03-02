2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Revealed, You Can Get It With 4Matic

The all-new drop-top from the three-pointed star brand comes with the latest gizmos from its sedan brother
, but with a soft-top inspired by its big brother. The entire product is assembled in a way that it offers the same proportions as the E-Class Coupe when the top is up.
The textile roof is electrically operated as standard, and it has multiple layers to ensure soundproofing and proper insulation even at high speeds.
Mercedes-Benz says that it can be lowered or raised in just 20 seconds, and this can be done at speeds of up to 30 mph (48 km/h). Clients can order the soft top in red, black, dark brown, and dark blue.
The Germans have lowered the ground clearance of the E-Class Cabriolet by 0.6 inches (1.5 cm) when compared to its four-door brother, and the car comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels. When compared to its predecessor, it is longer, wider, and taller, and that includes a longer wheelbase and increased track.
Mercedes-Benz
only mentions a 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine for the E-Class Cabriolet, which comes standard with a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox.
For the first time, the E-Class Cabriolet can be ordered with the company’s 4Matic permanent all-wheel-drive system. More engine options are expected to be announced in Geneva, and they should be offered at a later date.
Customers can order Mercedes-Benz’ Air Body Control multi-chamber air suspension on the E-Class Cabriolet. Even if you do not get it, you can still choose from several driving modes through the Dynamic Select switch, which ranges from Comfort and Eco to Sport+.
An "Individual" setup is accessible, and it allows selecting settings from various other modes to enable a tailor-made driving experience.
The interior of the E-Class Cabriolet offers four seats, and a 12.3-inch multimedia display is standard. Clients can request a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which has three different styles for its instrument displays. The steering wheel includes touch control buttons, and the center console includes a touchpad that recognizes handwriting.
The ambient interior lighting has 64 colors to choose from, and the leather upholstery is standard equipment. You can pick from four colors for the standard leather, or three other shades for the Nappa hide. Seven trim element options are available, and two of them are made of natural grain wood.
Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 25 years of E-Class Cabriolet
models with a special edition of the all-new model
, which will have limited availability. It will be called 25th Anniversary, and it comes with more standard equipment, and numerous exclusive ornaments complete the package.