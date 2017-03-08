autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Goes Topless At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

 
8 Mar 2017, 14:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The E-Class has come full circle. Following the Sedan, T-Modell, All-Terrain, and Coupe, the mid-sizer of the Mercedes family can now be had as a Cabriolet. And typical for a three-pointed star with a soft top, the A238 looks great in the subtle sense of the word.
It’s not the kind of car that attracts attention like a little red dress. It’s more of a cocktail bar dress, and that’s perfectly fine for the type of customer looking into this car segment. "Sensuous" is the name of the game here.

And what a rear, especially on the E 400 4Matic pictured on the Swiss show’s floor. The color of the bodywork is perfectly complemented by that of the soft top, whereas the interior strikes a discordant note with white upholstery and burgundy accents in areas that include the upper part of the dashboard.

And what a dashboard! The intricately styled air vents are arguably the most eye-catching elements of the E-Class Cabriolet's cabin. In second place, there’s the combination between the 12.3-inch Comand infotainment system and similarly sized 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Customers living in colder climates can make life behind the wheel even better by getting Merc’s Airscarf neck-level heating and 4Matic all-wheel-drive systems.

The A238 is planned to be offered with the same range of force-fed powerplants as the C238, alongside which it will be produced at the Bremen plant in Germany. More to the point, you’re looking at three gasoline-powered mills and a diesel. The latter is called 220 d, and incidentally, it’s the most efficient of the lot. Moving on to the more important matters, the E 200 and E 300 are outpaced by the range-topping E 400 4Matic, which marries a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with all-wheel-drive and 9G-Tronic automatic.

More performance-oriented models will undoubtedly follow at some point in the future, including two Mercedes-AMG variants. Also in the long run, the entire E-Class lineup will replace V6 powerplants with newly-developed inline-six motors of both the gasoline- and the diesel-powered varieties.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet 2017 Geneva Motor Show convertible 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet A238 Mercedes-Benz
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74