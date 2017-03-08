Mercedes-Benz E-Class Goes Topless At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The E-Class has come full circle. Following the Sedan
, T-Modell, All-Terrain, and Coupe, the mid-sizer of the Mercedes family can now be had as a Cabriolet. And typical for a three-pointed star with a soft top, the A238 looks great in the subtle sense of the word.
It’s not the kind of car that attracts attention like a little red dress. It’s more of a cocktail bar dress, and that’s perfectly fine for the type of customer looking into this car segment. "Sensuous"
is the name of the game here.
And what a rear, especially on the E 400 4Matic pictured on the Swiss show’s floor. The color of the bodywork is perfectly complemented by that of the soft top, whereas the interior strikes a discordant note with white upholstery and burgundy accents in areas that include the upper part of the dashboard.
And what a dashboard! The intricately styled air vents are arguably the most eye-catching elements of the E-Class Cabriolet
's cabin. In second place, there’s the combination between the 12.3-inch Comand infotainment system and similarly sized 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Customers living in colder climates can make life behind the wheel even better by getting Merc’s Airscarf neck-level heating and 4Matic all-wheel-drive systems.
The A238 is planned to be offered with the same range of force-fed powerplants as the C238
, alongside which it will be produced at the Bremen plant in Germany. More to the point, you’re looking at three gasoline-powered mills and a diesel. The latter is called 220 d, and incidentally, it’s the most efficient of the lot. Moving on to the more important matters, the E 200 and E 300 are outpaced by the range-topping E 400 4Matic, which marries a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with all-wheel-drive and 9G-Tronic automatic.
More performance-oriented models will undoubtedly follow at some point in the future, including two Mercedes-AMG
variants. Also in the long run, the entire E-Class lineup will replace V6 powerplants with newly-developed inline-six motors of both the gasoline- and the diesel-powered varieties.