Mercedes-Benz E-Class Goes Topless At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

It’s not the kind of car that attracts attention like a little red dress. It’s more of a cocktail bar dress, and that’s perfectly fine for the type of customer looking into this car segment. "Sensuous" is the name of the game here.And what a rear, especially on the E 400 4Matic pictured on the Swiss show’s floor. The color of the bodywork is perfectly complemented by that of the soft top, whereas the interior strikes a discordant note with white upholstery and burgundy accents in areas that include the upper part of the dashboard.And what a dashboard! The intricately styled air vents are arguably the most eye-catching elements of the E-Class Cabriolet 's cabin. In second place, there’s the combination between the 12.3-inch Comand infotainment system and similarly sized 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Customers living in colder climates can make life behind the wheel even better by getting Merc’s Airscarf neck-level heating and 4Matic all-wheel-drive systems.The A238 is planned to be offered with the same range of force-fed powerplants as the C238 , alongside which it will be produced at the Bremen plant in Germany. More to the point, you’re looking at three gasoline-powered mills and a diesel. The latter is called 220 d, and incidentally, it’s the most efficient of the lot. Moving on to the more important matters, the E 200 and E 300 are outpaced by the range-topping E 400 4Matic, which marries a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with all-wheel-drive and 9G-Tronic automatic.More performance-oriented models will undoubtedly follow at some point in the future, including two Mercedes-AMG variants. Also in the long run, the entire E-Class lineup will replace V6 powerplants with newly-developed inline-six motors of both the gasoline- and the diesel-powered varieties.