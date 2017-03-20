autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Shows Up in German Traffic as E400 4Matic

 
With the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet having made its public debut earlier this month at the Geneva Motor Show, you wouldn't expect to see the three-pointed star's latest drop-top displaying its elegant cloth roof on the street and yet an example of the vehicle has been spotted in German traffic over the weekend.
Zooming in on the Cabriolet only makes things better, since we notice this is an E400 4Matic - the all-wheel-drive is quite a surprising feature for the open-air incarnation of the E-Class, as this body style was never offered with all-paw traction before.

The "400" part of the badge brings the well-known 3.0-liter biturbo V6, which allows the driver to control 329 hp (333 PS) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of twist, with the engine being mated to a nine-speed automatic tranny.

The timing of the spotting, as well as the number plates on the vehicle make it obvious that we're dealing with a factory vehicle here and we could be looking at the German engineers tweaking the final details of the model.

The red fabric roof of the spotted model remains closed and we'll remind you that the top can be lowered or raised in twenty seconds, and it can be operated up to a speed of 30 mph (50 km/h).

Perhaps the greatest improvement compared to the previous generation is brought in terms of rear passenger accommodation. Now that the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet no longer ride on elongated C-Class platforms, those sitting in the back can truly enjoy the open-air experience delivered by the model.

It's worth noting that the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet is 5 inches longer, 2.9 inches wider and 1.4 inches taller than the car it replaces.

As with the outgoing model, if you're not a big fan of the red roof, you can choose between three others hues for the canvas top, namely black, dark brown and blue.

