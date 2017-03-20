2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Lands In The UK, RHD Conversion Is Overly Expensive

The F-150 Raptor is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most hardcore take on the F-Series. But in the United Kingdom, owning an F-150 Raptor
is a bit of a problem.
I’m not to referring to the fact you’ll be hard-pressed to find a dealer willing to service it, nor the fact that it's particularly wide for what the British call B roads. It all starts with pricing. Imported into the UK
via Clive Sutton, the F-150 Raptor costs a mind-boggling £78,000 (incl. VAT). Just to get a feeling about what that means in Merc’s lineup, an E63 4Matic+ starts from £78,935.
Then there’s the problem of how the British drive. Yup, it’s the other way around compared to how it’s done in the U.S., and the steering wheel is therefore on the right-hand side. But in the F-150 Raptor’s case, it isn’t because Ford doesn’t do RHD models of the light-duty F-Series.
Fret not, though, because London-based Clive Sutton
will gladly do the conversion if you wish so, at the cost of £36,000. And so, the total works out to £114,000. Mind my French, but who in his right mind would pay that sort of money for what is, at the end of the day, an overly expensive pickup? Well, the dealer acquired five units, with three already spoken for by long-standing patrons. So yes, there’s a place for the Raptor in the UK too, apparently.
To understand just how hilarious is the prospect of a £114k pickup, bear in mind the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster
holds a price tag of £110,145. Clive Sutton can do better than that, though. If the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine has too little power as is, the company is much obliged to strap on a supercharging system in exchange of £10,800.
The performance upgrade takes the mill from 450 to 590 brake horsepower. If the customer just wants the exhaust note to sound a bit better than standard, an active sports exhaust option retails at £3,200.