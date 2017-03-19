BMW And Mercedes-Benz Plan To Discontinue Diesels In The USA In The Long Run

The Dieselgate scandal has generated a ripple effect across the entire automotive industry, as all the other manufacturers were placed under the watchful eyes of authorities, while the latter considered new ways to restrict oil-burners.





Not that many automakers were selling diesel-engined cars in the U.S. in the first place, but Volkswagen’s wrongdoing could result in even fewer numbers of these engines on the American market.







In an interview with



The Old Continent is an entirely different place from North America when diesel engines are concerned. For BMW and Mercedes-Benz, these units have a long future ahead of them.



Because both brands sell premium automobiles, their customers would not be dramatically affected if the models with compression-ignited engines were to be slightly more expensive than they used to be, although this has not been mentioned by the officials of the two marques.



BMW’s Ian Robertson, the head of sales and marketing for the Bavarian brand, has stated that diesel engines have been "a small minority in the USA," and he does not expect their sales to pick up.



In the future, they will be replaced by gasoline plug-in hybrid models, but only after standards will tighten. The same will eventually happen in Europe, but it will be a steady process that will be linked to costs and regulations.



