BMW And Mercedes-Benz Plan To Discontinue Diesels In The USA In The Long Run

 
19 Mar 2017
by
The Dieselgate scandal has generated a ripple effect across the entire automotive industry, as all the other manufacturers were placed under the watchful eyes of authorities, while the latter considered new ways to restrict oil-burners.
Diesel-engines models were not selling as well as they could have in the USA, but the scandal has made many people think twice about buying a new car with a compression-ignited motor.

Not that many automakers were selling diesel-engined cars in the U.S. in the first place, but Volkswagen’s wrongdoing could result in even fewer numbers of these engines on the American market.

BMW and Mercedes-Benz are two brands that sell diesel-engined models in the USA, so it was natural for them to get approached by journalists.

In an interview with Car and Driver, the representatives of BMW and Mercedes-Benz spoke about the future of diesel models in the U.S. and Europe.

The Old Continent is an entirely different place from North America when diesel engines are concerned. For BMW and Mercedes-Benz, these units have a long future ahead of them.

Because both brands sell premium automobiles, their customers would not be dramatically affected if the models with compression-ignited engines were to be slightly more expensive than they used to be, although this has not been mentioned by the officials of the two marques.

BMW’s Ian Robertson, the head of sales and marketing for the Bavarian brand, has stated that diesel engines have been "a small minority in the USA," and he does not expect their sales to pick up.

In the future, they will be replaced by gasoline plug-in hybrid models, but only after standards will tighten. The same will eventually happen in Europe, but it will be a steady process that will be linked to costs and regulations.

BMW’s rivals at Mercedes-Benz see this kind of motor as a small market in the U.S., which will probably not change. The CEO of the three-pointed-star brand, Dr. Dieter Zetsche, is confident about diesel in Europe, but he refrained from saying if the company will continue to sell them in the USA for many years going forward.
