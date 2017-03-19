autoevolution

Audi Is Reportedly Planning A BMW i3 Rival After It Launches Its Electric SUV

 
19 Mar 2017
Audi’s first electric model set to reach showrooms like any other production car will be an SUV, but it will be followed by something entirely different.
The German brand focused its efforts on the launch of the first electric crossover in its portfolio, which was previewed by the E-Tron Concept. While we cannot wait to see the production model, Audi also has other electric automobiles on the table, and it has not said that much about them.

A statement made by Audi last year referred to launching three electric models by 2020. With one of them already confirmed, people have begun to wonder what is the four-ringed brand planning. According to Green Car Reports, Audi’s plan is to launch a rival for BMW’s i3, and an all-electric i8 competitor may follow it.

It is believed that the carmaker’s second electric model will be built on a joint platform with VW, and that technological base would be the one employed by the Volkswagen ID Concept hatchback.

Representatives of the Ingolstadt brand have yet to confirm or comment this part of the rumor regarding their future electric cars.

A statement made by Audi CEO Rupert Stadler referred to a close collaboration with Volkswagen and the use of one of its platforms. That partnership would result in a smaller EV that would be suitable for urban areas and their surroundings.

A range estimate of 400 to 450 km in the European NEDC cycle was mentioned, which means about 250 to 275 miles. American norms would bring a value lower by about 20 to 30 percent for the same car due to differences in measurements.

The German conglomerate that owns the four-ringed brand has big plans for electric vehicles, which include offering 30 all-new models on a separate platform by 2025. One of those cars could also become a rival of BMW’s i8, and it may have an Audi badge.

However, the low-volume electric sports car would be a halo car for the brand, like the R8 e-tron was, and the focus would be placed on the compact EV and Audi’s electric SUV.
