autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift To Be Revealed In April

 
19 Mar 2017, 11:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
British outlet AutoExpress recently published a ride review of the 2018 S-Class, and from the story, we learn that the W222 facelift is due to go official “within the next month.” That means April, and that could also mean the 2017 New York Auto Show.
With Audi confirmed to reveal the all-new A8 in July 2017, it was only natural for Mercedes-Benz to get a move on. Slated to go on sale for the 2018 model year, the facelifted S-Class will bring forth many little improvements over the current iteration. Taken together, these amount to an elaborate refresh.

First thing’s first, let’s talk engines. As you might have heard by now, the three-pointed star is working on a family of turbocharged inline-six powerplants. One of them is the M 256, a 3.0-liter mill enhanced by an integrated starter-alternator, an electric compressor, and a 48-volt electrical system. That’s mild-hybrid for you, and according to Mercedes-Benz, the replacement for the outgoing twin-turbo V6 engine will be good for at least 408 metric horsepower (300 kW) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque.

The replacement for the M 276 is joined by a turbo diesel equivalent in the form of the OM 656. The successor of the OM 642 is also an inline-six, and according to Mercedes-Benz, it’s a “majestic long-distance athlete.” The automaker mentioned that output would exceed 313 PS (230 kW) and 650 Nm (479 pound-feet), while improving gas mileage by more than 7%. 

The suck-squeeze-bang-blow newities don’t end here, though. The M 176 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will also be added to the lineup, churning out more than 476 PS (350 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) from 2,000 rpm. And naturally, the S63 and S65 will continue to boast force-fed V8 and V12 power.

Other than a revamped powertrain, the W222 facelift will further introduce Mercedes-Benz’s most advanced autonomous driving and assistance features yet. Compared to the E-Class’ 4.0-generation equipment, the S-Class will get 4.5 goodies. This, Mercedes-Benz believes, will make the S-Class the tech leader for the German automaker once more, the kind of status the full-size luxobarge needs considering what Audi and BMW are cooking these days.
2018 mercedes-benz s-class W222 facelift mercedes-benz s-class sedan Mercedes-Benz luxury
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74