2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift To Be Revealed In April

British outlet AutoExpress
recently published a ride review of the 2018 S-Class, and from the story, we learn that the W222 facelift is due to go official “within the next month.” That means April, and that could also mean the 2017 New York Auto Show.
With Audi confirmed to reveal the all-new A8 in July 2017, it was only natural for Mercedes-Benz to get a move on. Slated to go on sale for the 2018 model year, the facelifted S-Class
will bring forth many little improvements over the current iteration. Taken together, these amount to an elaborate refresh.
First thing’s first, let’s talk engines. As you might have heard by now, the three-pointed star is working on a family of turbocharged inline-six powerplants. One of them is the M 256, a 3.0-liter mill enhanced by an integrated starter-alternator, an electric compressor, and a 48-volt electrical system
. That’s mild-hybrid for you, and according to Mercedes-Benz, the replacement for the outgoing twin-turbo V6 engine will be good for at least 408 metric horsepower (300 kW) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque.
The replacement for the M 276 is joined by a turbo diesel equivalent in the form of the OM 656. The successor of the OM 642 is also an inline-six, and according to Mercedes-Benz, it’s a “majestic long-distance athlete.”
The automaker mentioned that output would exceed 313 PS (230 kW) and 650 Nm (479 pound-feet), while improving gas mileage by more than 7%.
The suck-squeeze-bang-blow newities don’t end here, though. The M 176 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will also be added to the lineup, churning out more than 476 PS (350 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) from 2,000 rpm. And naturally, the S63 and S65 will continue to boast force-fed V8 and V12 power.
Other than a revamped powertrain, the W222 facelift will further introduce Mercedes-Benz’s most advanced autonomous driving and assistance features yet. Compared to the E-Class’ 4.0-generation equipment, the S-Class will get 4.5 goodies. This, Mercedes-Benz
believes, will make the S-Class the tech leader for the German automaker once more, the kind of status the full-size luxobarge needs considering what Audi and BMW are cooking these days.