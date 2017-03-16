autoevolution
Stormtrooper S63 Cabriolet Tuned by Brabus Has Bloody Interior

 
16 Mar 2017, 15:08 UTC
by
Brabus has been cranking out lots of custom S63 Cabriolets since the model came out. However, this new project is our favorite yet, as it follows the popular Stormtrooper design.
Sure, it's white, but there's nothing ordinary about the car. The entire body kit is made of carbon fiber, making you stare at the gaping air intakes like you would the first time you saw cleavage.

Brabus has a whole host of parts that can be added to the S63 to jazz it up. In this case, they went with a carbon trunk spoiler, side skirts, and a diffuser to match those oversized exhaust tips.

Usually, customers ask for all the chrome to be blacked out, but the owner of this Cabriolet didn't, and he was right to do so. The Brabus custom grille and wheels just pop out more.Brabus really hates cows
While many companies are moving towards exclusively offering manmade leathers, Brabus continues to cover everything it can in cow hides.

A good example of what we're talking about is the fact that the carpets and footwells are decked out in the same red leather as the rest of the cabin, finished with a fascinating quilted pattern. The bloody color can be a little overwhelming, but it creates a sense of occasion.

We could look at everything they've done with a magnifying glass, endlessly praising Brabus or criticizing the slaughter of so many animals. But we don't want to attract Greenpeace's attention. Instead, let's make a quick note of what you'll find under the hood.

The 5.5-liter under the hood has nearly been bored out to a 6.0-liter, with new turbos and internal components taking you the rest of the way to 850 PS. It's also got too much torque: 1,450 Nm (1,069 lb-ft). We find it interesting that Brabus also makes a 700 PS kit that almost nobody buys, even though a large chunk of the torque in the 850 kit has to be restricted from reaching the wheels.
