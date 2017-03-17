autoevolution
1989 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL With 965 Miles On The Clock Is Looking For A New Owner

 
17 Mar 2017
The end of the ‘80s and beginning of the 1990s was a very interesting period. Communism fell in the easternmost part of Europe, the United States experienced an economic boom, grunge somehow entered the mainstream, and Forrest Gump enlightened us with a quote about life and chocolate. This particular era also marked a shift for the worse over at the three-pointed star.
But before Mercedes-Benz changed its outlook on developing world-class cars, the German automaker gifted us with the R107. Derived from the W124 S-Class, this generation of the SL is a classic and a pop icon at the same time.

But whereas Bobby Ewing from Dallas used to get around in a 450 SL, the car we’ll be talking about today is the 500 SL. More specifically, a 500 SL with the steering wheel mounted on the wrong side and 965 miles on the odometer.

Considering that this Merc was built in 1989, the time capsule in the adjacent photos covered an average of 34 miles per year over its 28-year lifespan. Two words: mind blown. It’s for sale at Hexagon Classics, with the London-based classic car dealer asking £94,995 on this blast from the not-so-distant past.

By comparison, a modern-day R231 starts from £75,810 for the V6-powered SL400. The SL500, on the other hand, is £84,910. What do you get exactly for this bundle of hard-earned pounds sterling? Considering its age group, a lot.

‘Tempomat’ cruise control, heated seats, original tool kit, and owner’s manual are just a few of the goodies. The M117 5.0-liter V8 is another highlight, as are the fully lined roof and removable hard top. Then you look at its timeless splendor, and curiously enough, everything is right with the world once more.

“This is an unmissable opportunity for someone to purchase a true collector’s item,” said Paul Michaels, chairman of Hexagon Classics. “It is always difficult to find Mercedes of this era with low mileage – like Porsches they were built to be used daily after all – but to find an R107 500 SL with less than 1,000 miles on the clock is just unbelievable.” He's got a point, you know.
