Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Previously Owned By Ross Brawn Offered For Sale

£595,995 or $747,775 converted at the current exchange rates. That’s how much Hexagon Classics wants for this impeccable example of the Dino 246 GTS, a Flares-equipped car that was once owned by Ross Brawn, Formula 1’s current managing director.
Brawn is a name synonymous with the king motorsport. Other than working toward winning eight constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ championships, the British-born maestro was pivotal to Michael Schumacher’s success.

A car guy since boyhood, Ross’ love for the Cavallino Rampante goes beyond the cutthroat world of Formula 1. The Bianco Polo Park-painted 246 GTS in the featured photo proves it, and boy what a glorious car it is. With 24,000 miles on the odo and as-new condition, the asking price is far from surprising.

There’s more to this Dino than its ownership history and tip-top shape, though. For starters, it’s the penultimate of 12 right-hand drive models built for the United Kingdom. Then there’s the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful sand-cast Campagnolo wheels and the flared wheel arches.

The desirable specification of this particular Dino continues with black leather Daytona seats, manufacturer’s order, and original Concessionaires sales order and correspondence. Of course, the original operating handbook and a highly coveted Ferrari Classiche certification are also included in the sale.

As for the beating heart of the Dino 246 GTS, the mid-mounted 2.4-liter V6 channels 195 horsepower to the rear wheels via a classically correct gated manual transmission. This powertrain gives a top speed of 146 mph (235 km/h), which isn’t bad at all for an open-top sports car from 1974. Incidentally, 1974 is the year the 55 mph speed limit was imposed in the U.S. to keep gasoline consumption down in the wake of the 1973 oil crisis.

“This is one very special Dino indeed,” said Paul Michaels, Chairman of Hexagon Classics. “Not only does it have a famous previous owner in the shape of Ross Brawn, but it is also one of the rarest in the world.”
