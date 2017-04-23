autoevolution

smart fortwo Tuned by Aspec Has AMG-Like Grille and Active Exhaust

 
Brabus just unveiled a cool smart fortwo in Geneva, but this one from Chinese tuner Aspec is way better in every regard except the leatherwork. Unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show, the PSM123 doesn't have Porsche Stability Management, but it does pack 123 PS... we think.
Frankly, we were skeptical about extracting that much power from a 0.9-liter turbo engine. But after seeing all the work they've done with the exhaust system, all doubt flew out the window.

Aspec first got our attention a few years back when they made the Golf R400 that Volkswagen didn't. Since then, they've created some of the coolest body kits for the Scirocco, Range Rover Sport, Maserati Ghibli and more.

The fortwo is an easy car to customize because everything is made from plastic. Aspec changed the "hood" to a racing design with fake vents. It's not going to make the car faster, but you will look cool when changing the window washer fluid.

The bumper is also new and closely mirrors that of a Mercedes-AMG C63. In fact, we've shown you a wagon from Brabus in this particular green color. The gunmetal accents are also a nice touch. Aspec worked har to change everything. They've installed a new grille, side skirts, and larger black wheels. The lights and windows were tinted, obviously.

But the back is the best view, as a massive wing now lives on top of the trunk lid. That's 10 horsepower right there.

The exhaust is what you'd call a work of art, with immaculately finished pipes, resonator and a butterfly valve system that activates via remote. A new airbox and slightly larger air intake also contribute to extracting more power from the tiny engine.

We have a price list from the tuner. Unfortunately, all the parts names are in Chinese. But it can't be more expensive than the €50,000 Brabus model, right?
