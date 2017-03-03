Brabus Reveals Amazing 125 HP Tuned smart fortwo cabrio

Say hello to the Brabus Ultimate 125, the only current smart car that deserves your full respect. The tuners make all the money in the world with their big V8s, so they didn't have to go to such extremes with the fortwo
. But they did, and it's impressive.
Sky blue is an underappreciated car. You used to see it on a lot of cool cars in the 1990s, and it seems it's making a comeback. The paint is matched by the full leather interior which is in full view thanks to the removable top.
A widebody kit has also been installed, making all four of the fenders look beefier than a bodybuilder, with a little help from the new front and rear bumpers. I dare you to call this thing girly!
Only a few days ago, I was looking through the weeklies at some Brabus smart roadsters, wondering how they got all that power out of a 0.7-liter engine. And right now, I'm doing the same with the Ultimate 125, because its 0.9-liter turbo produces 125 PS and 200 Nm of torque (147 lb-ft).
That's an engine that in the Renault Clio
and Dacia Sandero feels and sounds totally gutless. But thanks to the power boost, the 125 will get to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.2 seconds on its way to a 175 km/h (109 mph) top speed.You want how much money?
The numerical name is not the only thing it shares with the Ferrari 458, as the Brabus 125 also features a triple exhaust system that's sure to get a lot of attention. You know you've got a tuned car when you've got as many exhaust tips as cylinders.
To match the extra power, Brabus also fitted some wider 235-section tires at the back, paired with the larger and lighter 18-inch alloy wheels. They've been painted gloss black to complement the Blu Glauco paint.
Even if you expect it to be expensive, the Ultimate 125 will still shock you with its price tag. As a coupe, it will set you back €49,980, while the roadster is a whopping €52,800. Brabus hopes there are at least 125 city car fanatics in Europe, because that's how many it's going to make.