Brabus G550 Adventure 4x4 Has the Widest Fenders in Geneva

Brabus has cars at both ends of the tuning spectrum. On the one hand, the 125 Edition
is based on a fortwo and thus one of the smallest cars in Geneva. On the other, we have the 550 Adventure, probably the widest and the tallest car there.
The official name is 550 Adventure; we added the G just to let you know what model we're dealing with. That number should tell you that Brabus has added about 130 horsepower to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Torque has also gone up because why wouldn't it?
Brabus says the tuned G-Monster is now good for 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds. But looking at the overall package, we doubt that sprints are relevant. While the G650 Landaulet
is also making a Geneva debut sounds like it's been designed to go on an African safari, this will go everywhere else - volcanoes, glaciers, the North Pole and probably even Mars if they decided to send Matt Damon there again. Can the V8 run on potatoes?
But the tuners didn't stop with a quick engine upgrade. No, they took out the standard 4x4 suspension and installed a custom, electronically-adjustable setup with Comfort, Sport, Off-Road, and Individual damper setting. Your car might have adjustable shocks too, but they won't let you make the front soft and the rear hard, will they!
And because the ultimate off-roader just isn't good enough, Brabus also decked it out with all sorts of gadgets. You counted seven strips of LEDs plus the projectors mounted at the rear which can be aimed using a joystick. There's a big black bull bar with a protective plate on the bottom and a mounted winch.
Why is the motorized side step only half the length? Because the Brabus side exhaust sounds cool and they didn't want to get rid of it. The roof is covered with steel plates, so you could probably kill a velociraptor and bring it back home with you. However, you'll need a crane for the job because the G550 Adventure 4x4 looks to be about 2.5 meters tall.