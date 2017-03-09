autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Brabus G550 Adventure 4x4 Has the Widest Fenders in Geneva

 
9 Mar 2017, 10:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Brabus has cars at both ends of the tuning spectrum. On the one hand, the 125 Edition is based on a fortwo and thus one of the smallest cars in Geneva. On the other, we have the 550 Adventure, probably the widest and the tallest car there.
The official name is 550 Adventure; we added the G just to let you know what model we're dealing with. That number should tell you that Brabus has added about 130 horsepower to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Torque has also gone up because why wouldn't it?

Brabus says the tuned G-Monster is now good for 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.7 seconds. But looking at the overall package, we doubt that sprints are relevant. While the G650 Landaulet is also making a Geneva debut sounds like it's been designed to go on an African safari, this will go everywhere else - volcanoes, glaciers, the North Pole and probably even Mars if they decided to send Matt Damon there again. Can the V8 run on potatoes?

But the tuners didn't stop with a quick engine upgrade. No, they took out the standard 4x4 suspension and installed a custom, electronically-adjustable setup with Comfort, Sport, Off-Road, and Individual damper setting. Your car might have adjustable shocks too, but they won't let you make the front soft and the rear hard, will they!

And because the ultimate off-roader just isn't good enough, Brabus also decked it out with all sorts of gadgets. You counted seven strips of LEDs plus the projectors mounted at the rear which can be aimed using a joystick. There's a big black bull bar with a protective plate on the bottom and a mounted winch.

Why is the motorized side step only half the length? Because the Brabus side exhaust sounds cool and they didn't want to get rid of it. The roof is covered with steel plates, so you could probably kill a velociraptor and bring it back home with you. However, you'll need a crane for the job because the G550 Adventure 4x4 looks to be about 2.5 meters tall.
Brabus g500 4x4 squared 2017 Geneva Motor Show Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4 G-Class Mercedes-Benz
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

BRABUS MERCEDES BENZ EV1281
BRABUS MERCEDES BENZ GLK V8 6.1 79
2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87