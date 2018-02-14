autoevolution
 

2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan

14 Feb 2018, 19:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Three cars, all coming out soon and looking quite desirable, have been spotted near the Arctic Circle. Our spy photographers put the spotlight on the BMW Z4, but it could have just as quickly gone to the all-new 3 Series sedan or the Toyota Supra.
19 photos
2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan
Of the three, the Supra is going to come out first. It's been several years since they tried previewing it with the FT-1 concept and the wrap is finally going to come off at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March.

Why is there a Toyota next to two unrevealed BMWs? Well, it's all part of a deal signed several years ago by the two manufacturers. The Z4 and Supra have been co-developed on the same platform, and our latest intel states Japan's Cayman rival will even use a 340 horsepower inline-6 engine from the Bavarians.

It even looks like it's riding on BMW wheels, though that's temporary. The Z4, meanwhile, doesn't look like it packed all six cylinders for winter testing. The twin exhaust with round tips is characteristic of a sDrive30i powertrain, while the M40i should combine square-ish tips with around 360 horsepower. There's a rumor that even the Supra will have a BMW 2-liter, and the good thing is we only have a month's worth of waiting to do. How will we deal if there's a version with less power than the GT 86?

Since this is one o the first good side-by-side photos, let's talk about styling too. I'm a coupe guy, but there's something aesthetically pleasing about the Z4. It looks a little lower, and the headlights remind me of the old SLS AMG. There's a new type of grille too, one which no other BMW offers.

As for the 3 Series, it's the compact RWD sedan with soul. We're eagerly awaiting its reveal, which should come a little later this year.
2019 bmw z4 Toyota Supra Toyota Supra BMW spyshots spyshots
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
BMW models:
BMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVBMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeAll BMW models  