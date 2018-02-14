2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan

AMG

Of the three, the Supra is going to come out first. It's been several years since they tried previewing it with the FT-1 concept and the wrap is finally going to come off at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March.Why is there a Toyota next to two unrevealed BMWs? Well, it's all part of a deal signed several years ago by the two manufacturers. The Z4 and Supra have been co-developed on the same platform, and our latest intel states Japan's Cayman rival will even use a 340 horsepower inline-6 engine from the Bavarians.It even looks like it's riding on BMW wheels, though that's temporary. The Z4, meanwhile, doesn't look like it packed all six cylinders for winter testing. The twin exhaust with round tips is characteristic of a sDrive30i powertrain, while the M40i should combine square-ish tips with around 360 horsepower. There's a rumor that even the Supra will have a BMW 2-liter, and the good thing is we only have a month's worth of waiting to do. How will we deal if there's a version with less power than the GT 86?Since this is one o the first good side-by-side photos, let's talk about styling too. I'm a coupe guy, but there's something aesthetically pleasing about the Z4. It looks a little lower, and the headlights remind me of the old SLS. There's a new type of grille too, one which no other BMW offers.As for the 3 Series, it's the compact RWD sedan with soul. We're eagerly awaiting its reveal, which should come a little later this year.