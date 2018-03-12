autoevolution
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Ruined in 3-Way Nurburgring Crash as 2018 Season Starts

12 Mar 2018, 12:40 UTC ·
by
The past weekend saw the Nurburgring opening its gates to the public, with track day aficionados rushing to blitz the infamous German track for the first time in 2018. Alas, the season opener involved a three-way crash, one that seems to have caused damage that can't be ignored.
The details on the accident are scarce, while no live footage of the unfortunate moment has surfaced to date. Nevertheless, the aftermath of the accident was caught on camera and you can find this in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page (the crash took place on Sunday).

It's almost as if somebody chose three tiers for the four-wheeled creatures involved in the crash, since we're talking about a Peugeot 106, a second-generation Audi TT and 991.2 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS - keep in mind that the latter is quite expensive, coming with a starting price of around $120,000 in the US or €125,000 on the German market.

The video zooms in on each of the cars, allowing us to notice the damage. And while none of the three machines seems to have taken uber-serious damage that could threaten its structure and thus result in a total loss, the issues aren't all that light.

And while the said details start landing at the 2:24 point of the video, the rest of the clip shows you other adventures from yesterday's Touristenfharten (Tourist Days) session.

Speaking of the 2018 Nurburgring season, the coming months should bring the Ring numbers for multiple key players of the go-fast game. For instance, we're looking forward to finding out the chronograph performance of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 - the latter, which is animated by a 755 hp supercharged V8, could even steal the 911 GT2 RS' production car lap record.

Speaking of which, that title might also go to the McLaren Senna or the Koenigsegg Regera. And while the latter is a hybrid, this year we could also see the 1,900 hp Rimac C_Two setting a new record for all-electric vehicles, with the beast having just landed at the Geneva Motor Show.

