autoevolution
 

Toyota Will Build a Nürburgring Replica for Its Use Alone in Japan

24 Feb 2018, 11:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
If the mountain doesn't come to Mohamet, Mohamet will go to the mountain. The saying would definitely apply in this case if it weren't for Toyota's repeated presence on the Nürburgring, so it's probably more a case of reducing logistics costs.
15 photos
Spyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota SupraSpyshots: 2019 Toyota Supra
That's not the only benefit to have from building a Nürburgring-like track in your own backyard, though. It will also allow the Japanese carmaker to test its vehicles away from the prying eyes of the spy photographers who give us those juicy shots of yet unreleased cars, meaning there's no need to waste any more time with the camouflage.

Speaking of time savings, that's nothing compared to what goes into preparing the vehicle for its flight to Germany - assuming it wasn't designed and built in one of the company's European centers. In fact, the decision would be a no-brainer for any manufacturer, and it all comes down to costs.

You can imagine that building a 12.9 miles (20.7 km) circuit isn't exactly cheap, especially when the track in question has the elevation variation of the German classic. Well, that's probably why Toyota's version will only measure 3.3 miles (5.3 kilometers) and will only reproduce - as accurately as possible - a few of the circuit's famous corners.

The new track will be one of eleven built as part of a new research and development center situated in Aichi, central Honshu Island, Japan, Nikkei Asian Review informs. It would appear the total investment nears $3 billion, and it's aimed primarily at the development of electric vehicles which will sell on important markets such as the U.S.A or Europe.

Toyota has never been the go-to manufacturer when it came to handling characteristics, but if what one Mazda engineer says is to be believed, that might be about to change. And with a miniature Nürburgring at its full disposal 24/7, we should begin to see even more fun-driving Toyotas.
2019 toyota supra Toyota Nurburgring test track RD facility
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniTOYOTA AvalonTOYOTA Avalon LargeTOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactTOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVTOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVAll TOYOTA models  